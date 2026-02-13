Former NFL signal-caller Matt Schaub is expected to join the Arizona Cardinals as quarterbacks coach as the team continues assembling its offensive staff under new head coach Matt LaFleur, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported Thursday. This will be Schaub's first formal coaching role after a 17-season NFL career that lasted from 2004 to 2020, including seven years as the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans from 2007 to 2013.

Schaub, 44, earned two Pro Bowl selections during his career and led the NFL in passing in 2009. He guided the Texans to their first two playoff appearances in 2011 and 2012, including a 12-4 record under Gary Kubiak in 2012. However, a late-season injury prevented him from starting in Houston's first playoff game. His NFL tenure also included stops with the Oakland Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, and a five-year stretch as a backup with the Atlanta Falcons, overlapping with LaFleur during his early coaching years.

Schaub spent the last three seasons as a staff analyst with the Falcons. He will now report directly to LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, taking charge of a quarterback room in flux. Arizona is exploring options to move former Pro Bowler Kyler Murray, while Jacoby Brissett remains under contract, leaving the Cardinals' 2026 starting QB situation undecided.

Alongside Schaub, Arizona plans to retain key assistants on both sides of the ball. Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis will continue to lead the Cardinals' defense after overseeing a unit that allowed 357.7 yards (27th in the NFL) and 28.7 points per game (29th) in a 3-14 finish this past season. Offensive line coach Justin Frye is also expected to remain, following a first NFL season where the team ranked 21st in pass-block win rate and 15th in run-block win rate.