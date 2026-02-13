The Arizona Cardinals changed their franchise's course by hiring Mike LaFleur as their next head coach. As he builds out his first coaching staff in Arizona, LaFleur wanted some continuity.

The Cardinals are retaining defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Arizona's decision came after a, “full search,” in which they decided Rallis was the best candidate for the job.

Rallis has been with the Cardinals since 2023. It's his first defensive coordinator role at the college or NFL level. By retaining him, even through a head coaching change, it's clear that LaFleur and Arizona believe in what Rallis brings to the table.

Still, the Cardinals must take a major step forward defensively in 2026. Arizona finished the regular season ranked 27th in total offense, allowing 357.7 yards per game. They had the eighth-worst run defense (126.9 YPG) and the ninth-worst pass defense (230.8).

The Cardinals do have some intriguing pieces to work with across their defense. Budda Baker is considered one of the best safeties in the league while defensive tackle Walter Nolen was the team's first-round pick in 2025. Arizona signed edge rusher Josh Sweat to a $76.4 million contract and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to a $29 million contract.

As LaFleur tries to lead the Cardinals back to prominence, Rallis will be in charge of getting the team's defensive ducks in a row. He has earned a major vote of confidence by retaining his role. Now it's up to Rallis to prove to LaFleur and the organization why he remains the right man for the job.