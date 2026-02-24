With the Arizona Cardinals in the midst of the 2026 offseason, the team will be led by new head coach Mike LaFleur, who is looking to bring new life to the offense. As rumors will surround the Cardinals about how they are going to improve this upcoming season, one area that LaFleur talked about is star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., as he'll head into his third season in the fall.

LaFleur would speak to the media in the lead-up to the NFL Combine and was asked about working with Harrison, saying that he is “a stud of a human, first and foremost,” according to Josh Weinfuss. The new Arizona head coach would be asked if he sees Harrison more in the slot or out wide.

“We're going to put him in the position to most be successful,” LaFleur said. “And so I think that's, foundationally, what has been really neat about the systems that I've been in. The system that [we] will run is who is the slot, who is the X receiver, they're all interchangeable…”

“You try to maximize however many plays — let's call it 65 to 70 plays a game — you try to make sure all 65 to 70 matter and those guys are in the right positions at the right time, so we'll move them around, just like we do all those guy, and again, have a better idea of that once we kind of get going into May. And then obviously through training camp to see where it's all going to fit,” LaFleur continued.

Harrison caught 41 passes for 608 yards and four touchdowns last season, leading some to believe that his career thus far has been underwhelming. With the hope that LaFleur can turn Harrison around, fans are looking ahead to the upcoming season.