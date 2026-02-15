The Arizona Cardinals are beginning a new era in 2026. Arizona fired former head coach Jonathan Gannon after the team crumbled down the stretch in 2025. The Cardinals should be thrilled to have Mike LaFleur as their new head coach after seeing what he did for the Rams in 2025. Hopefully he can have a similar impact on Arizona's offense.

But that could be easier said than done.

The Cardinals will enter the 2026 offseason with roughly $40 million in cap space. That gives them enough budget to make a few important moves. However, the Cardinals could easily be priced out if they pursue the best players on the market.

Arizona has plenty of needs on both sides of the football. GM Monti Ossenfort will need to think carefully about which positions to spend big on during free agency.

Below we will explore three sneaky good free agents who the Cardinals need to consider adding during NFL free agency.

TuTu Atwell could become important role player for Cardinals

Could TuTu Atwell follow LaFleur to the Cardinals?

Arizona has a pretty big need at wide receiver. The Cardinals already have an alpha wide receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr. They also boast a great tight end in Trey McBride.

In an ideal world, the Cardinals would add a legitimate WR2 this offseason. However, I don't really see one on the free agent market. At least in Arizona's price range.

I think the Cardinals could get a lot of mileage out of simply adding a useful role player on offense.

That's where Atwell comes in.

Arizona is set to lose both Greg Dortch and Zay Jones to free agency. They need to add an experienced role player like Atwell who could contribute right away in Arizona's new offensive scheme.

Atwell was never a focal point of LA's offense. But he was a useful piece from 2023-24. He hauled in a combined 81 receptions for 1,045 receiving yards and three touchdowns between the two seasons.

The Rams liked Atwell enough to bring him back in 2025 on a one-year contract worth $10 million fully guaranteed. But his role decreased dramatically after Davante Adams and Terrance Ferguson joined the team.

Fortunately, that means Atwell won't cost nearly $10 million per season anymore.

Spotrac estimates that Atwell has a market value of roughly $2.6 million per season. That could make Atwell an incredible bargain, especially if he returns to putting up ~500 receiving yards a season.

Arizona should be an attractive landing spot for Atwell. If he balls out in 2027, he could head back to free agency and get paid a lot more next offseason.

Breece Hall would unlock Arizona's running game under Mike LaFleur

During the Gannon years, Arizona was at it best when they were running the football well.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals' running game struggled quite a bit in 2025. Both James Conner and Trey Benson got hurt, leaving Michael Carter and Bam Knight to do the best they could.

Now that LaFleur is running the show in Arizona, it seems like running the football will still be important. If that's true, then Arizona could use an excellent playmaker like Hall to stabilize their running game.

Breece weirdly had his best career season in 2025. Hall had 243 carries for 1,065 rushing yards and four touchdowns during the regular season.

Article Continues Below

Hall started his professional career out slow after suffering a season-ending torn ACL against the Broncos. But he rebounded in 2023 and has been an excellent back ever since.

There's reason to assume that Hall could succeed in a change of scenery. It is also pretty clear that if Breece would become a featured player if he signed in Arizona.

Spotrac lists Hall's market value at roughly $10.4 million per season. That would put Hall around the same pay as players like Aaron Jones and Alvin Kamara. I think that's appropriate considering Hall's resume and his youth (will turn 25 years old this summer).

The addition of Hall would completely change how opposing defenses plan against the Cardinals.

Personally, I think Hall to the Cardinals would be an excellent move by both sides.

Should the Cardinals spend big on EDGE Kwity Paye?

Arizona made one of the biggest signings last offseason when they landed Josh Sweat from the Eagles.

Unfortunately, that addition alone did not solve Arizona's pass rush issues.

The Cardinals only managed 30 sacks during the 2025 season. That is tied for 30th in the NFL.

There's no question that getting after the opposing quarterback is hugely important in the modern NFL. Pressures are nice, but getting home for sacks is ever better.

As a result, I can understand why the Cardinals might want to make a splash at edge rusher again this offseason. However, the cost could be quite significant.

Spotrac gives Paye a market value of roughly $17.9 million per season. Honestly, I think that sounds pretty high. But that does put Paye in the same ballpark as similar players like Greg Rousseau, Jonathon Cooper, and (big tier jump) Nik Bonitto.

Paye's best season came in 2023 when he logged 52 total tackles with eight-and-a-half sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

The combination of Sweat and Paye rushing the passer could make Arizona's defense more dangerous on passing downs.

I also like what the Cardinals are building on the d-line with Darius Robinson, Jordan Burch, and Walter Nolen also nice young pieces.