The Arizona Cardinals hired Mike LaFluer as head coach after struggling with Jonathan Gannon in the position. On Thursday, the franchise announced it is adding another coach to the staff under LaFluer, as the organization inches closer to finalizing its new coaching staff.

Former Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Rod Wilson is joining the Cardinals to work the same role, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Wilson also has playing experience in college and the NFL, but has been a coach in Kansas City for the past four seasons.

“The Cardinals have finalized the hiring of Chiefs outside linebackers coach Rod Wilson as inside linebackers coach, sources tell CBS Sports. The former South Carolina and NFL linebacker worked for Kansas City the last four years.”

Wilson, who is 44 years old, played four total seasons in the NFL, three of which were with the Chicago Bears. Despite being an outside linebackers coach, he played defensive back during his playing days. Rod Wilson was more of a go-to backup during his NFL tenure, ending his career appearing in 51 games (zero starts), recording 47 combined tackles (38 solo) and a forced fumble.

He will now play a key role in helping coach the outside linebacker group in Arizona. Hopefully, Wilson can help improve the defense next season, as the Cardinals' defense ranked No. 27 at the end of the 2025-26 campaign. Meanwhile, Wilson's former team, the Chiefs, was the No. 10-ranked defense last season.

With the club nearing completion of its coaching staff, the franchise will soon shift its attention to the roster. The Cardinals have plenty of questions surrounding the quarterback position. Arizona is projected to have about $40 million in cap space and own the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.