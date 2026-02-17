The Arizona Cardinals' quarterback situation is a bit rocky right now, as Kyler Murray's future with the club is highly questionable. With limited options available, rumors are suggesting the front office is potentially interested in making a trade with the Chicago Bears for a quarterback.

It's said that the Cardinals are “intrigued” by Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent, who is the backup behind Caleb Williams, according to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix host John Gambadoro. Despite his lack of experience, Bagent has flashed potential during preseason games, and whenever his number is called to step onto the field.

“Have heard the Cardinals are intrigued by Bears backup QB Tyson Bagent… Grew up in Martinsburg, West Virginia, and went to Shepherd University. Was an undrafted free-agent who beat out PJ Walker for the backup job with Chicago and was so good the Bears signed him to a 2-year $10M extension.”

Bagent, who is 25 years old, isn't due to be a free agent until after the 2027-28 campaign. So, if the Cardinals want to acquire him, it would have to be via trade. Based on the potentially limited number of quarterbacks available in free agency and the draft, a trade for a new quarterback could be how the Cardinals address their situation.

Article Continues Below

Tyson Bagent has played in 12 games so far in his career, starting in four. In those appearances, the Bears' backup quarterback has recorded 917 passing yards, five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing), and six interceptions. He also owns a career 66.4% completion percentage.

The Cardinals opted to sit Kyler Murray in favor of Jacoby Brissett last season after the 28-year-old quarterback suffered a mid-foot sprain in the team's 22-21 Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans. It was the second time in three seasons that Murray played in just eight games or fewer.

Arizona enters the offseason with a projected cap space of about $40 million. The franchise also owns the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Rumors regarding Kyler Murray will likely remain relevant throughout the offseason.

Use code CLUTCHPOINTS to get $5 of free coins when you sign up at Novig, America's #1 Sports Prediction market.