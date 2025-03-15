Without needing to do anything, Kyler Murray earned himself a pay raise in his future contract. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback hit a roster bonus during the 2025 offseason, increasing his guaranteed pay for the 2026 season.

By remaining on the Cardinals' roster at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon, Murray is now guaranteed $32.835 million in 2026, per Tom Pelissero. Hitting the quota guarantees his $22.835 million annual salary as well as $10 million of his $17 million roster bonus. The two contract clauses give Murray at least $30 million for the next two seasons, as he is guaranteed $32.6 million in 2025.

While his guaranteed rartes increased, Murray is still able to make up to roughly $46 million over the next three seasons. His current contract has him as the ninth-highest-paid quarterback in the league.

The 2025 and 2026 seasons are two of the five years on Murray's current deal. The Cardinals quarterback inked a $230.5 million extension in the 2022 offseason to keep him in Arizona at least through the 2027 season. The new contract came after months of back-and-forth negotiations that seemingly created tension between the two sides.

After playing just eight games in an injury-shortened 2023 season, Murray is coming off a resurgent 2024 campaign. He threw for 3,851 yards on the year, his most since 2020. He added 26 total touchdowns and 11 interceptions with 572 rushing yards.

Cardinals still seeking first playoff appearance since 2021

With the increased guaranteed pay in Kyler Murray's contract, the Cardinals are hoping to continue progressing ahead of Jonathan Gannon's third season. Arizona improved to 8-9 in 2024 but still failed to make the playoffs for the third straight year.

So long as Murray can remain healthy, Arizona is looking for improvement in 2025 with a revamped roster. Without many offensive free agent signing — aside from veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett — the Cardinals are expecting a second-year leap from wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. to elevate the passing game.

While Harrison is coming off an encouraging rookie sweason, his 885 receiving yards were second on the team, behind tight end Trey McBride's 1,146. However, as fans on social media pointed out, his numbers were nearly identical to those of his father, who went on to put together a Hall of Fame career.

The Cardinals' biggest offseason moves came on the defensive end, where they added Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and Akeem Davis-Gaither in free agency. The biggest signing, Sweat, addresses the team's gaping issue in pass-rush, as no player accounted for more than five sacks in 2024.