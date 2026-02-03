After news broke that Mike LaFleur was being named the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, fans instantly started imagining what the former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator could bring to the desert.

While much still needs to be done before the Cardinals can fully turn their attention to free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft, upon landing in Arizona, LaFleur sent a strong opening message to fans on just how excited he is to join the family.

“Hey, just touched down, Cardinals fans, fan mob. We're excited. Family's here and excited to be here in Arizona calling this home,” LaFleur said. “Can't wait to get to know all you guys. I've loved playing at that stadium for many years, and I love to be a part of that stadium in this fan base. So, appreciate it. Look forward to getting to work. Thanks.”

Article Continues Below

The younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Mike played his college ball at Elmhurst from 2006-08 before transitioning to an offensive assistant role with his alma mater. From there, he worked up the college ranks until 2014, when he was hired by the Cleveland Browns as an offensive assistant, a role he then filled with the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-16. In 2017, LaFleur joined the San Francisco 49ers as their passing game coordinator, served as offensive coordinator for the New York Jets from 2021-22, and ultimately landed in Los Angeles with the Rams, where he filled the role as Sean McVay's top offensive assistant through their loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game.

With plenty of experience in the NFC West, LaFleur certainly understands how hard it is to win in arguably the toughest division in sports. While only time will tell if he will ultimately take the Cardinals back to the playoffs, LaFleur has the right mindset for the job and appears eager for the challenge.