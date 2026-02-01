The Arizona Cardinals were the last team standing in this offseason's head coach hiring cycle. Arizona fired Jonathan Gannon after the 2025 season and appear to have missed out on Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. But the Cardinals quickly closed in on one of the best remaining candidates who is expected to sign a long-term contract with the team.

The Cardinals are targeting Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as their next head coach, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Article Continues Below

Arizona is expected to give LaFleur a five-year contract.

More on this story to come.