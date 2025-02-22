The Arizona Cardinals are gearing up for an aggressive offseason, and fans have every reason to be excited. With over $76 million in cap space, the fourth-most in the NFL, general manager Monti Ossenfort made it clear during Newsmakers Week on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM that the team plans to be active in free agency.

“We are going to be active (in free agency),” Ossenfort said. “We’re going to look for every avenue to improve the team, but we have to be smart about not only this year's team, but as we build for the future and our own players that we want to extend.”

The Cardinals took significant strides in 2024, doubling their win total from the previous season and finishing 8-9. They even briefly led the NFC West before a late-season slide knocked them out of playoff contention. The front office recognizes that they are close to becoming serious contenders and sees this offseason as an opportunity to take the next step.

While the Cardinals will be aggressive, they aren’t looking to spend recklessly. Ossenfort emphasized that every move must align with their long-term vision.

“We’re going to be active in free agency — we absolutely are — but we’re going to be smart about it,” Ossenfort said. “It’s not as simple as saying, ‘Hey, let’s go on a shopping spree.’ It’s gotta be measured, it’s gotta be the right decision, it’s gotta be right for the team now and into the future.”

The biggest positional needs include edge rusher, interior defensive line, offensive guard, inside linebacker, cornerback, and wide receiver. The Cardinals have options in free agency, with players like Osa Odighizuwa, B.J. Hill, and Milton Williams standing out as potential targets for bolstering the defensive front.

The Cardinals aren’t just focusing on adding outside talent—they’re also looking to lock up key pieces already on the roster. Tight end Trey McBride, a Pro Bowler and nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, is eligible for an extension. Ossenfort made it clear that securing McBride long-term is a priority.

“McBride is everything we want this program to be,” Ossenfort said. “We’ll work on his extension as it comes up.”

The offense remains centered around quarterback Kyler Murray, but Ossenfort acknowledged that Murray needs to play better, particularly in tight games. “With our whole team, we have to finish,” Ossenfort said. “There were those tight games… Was it only Kyler? No. Does Kyler have to play better? Absolutely he does.”

The chemistry between Murray and rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. will be crucial moving forward. Despite a promising first season, Harrison wasn’t fully maximized in the offense. However, the young receiver has been in the facility every day since the season ended, signaling his dedication to improving for 2025. “We couldn’t be happier with Marvin,” Ossenfort said. “He means a lot to our team and he’s only going to get better.”

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill echoed the belief that Arizona is on the verge of contention. “We’re so close,” Bidwill said. “This is such a competitive division. With a few more pieces this offseason, I feel like we’ve got the right combination of coaching, players, and roster to take the next step.”

With the combination of smart free agency moves, internal extensions, and continued development of young stars, the Cardinals have a clear path to returning to playoff contention in 2025.