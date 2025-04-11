Following a one-year hiatus from the NFL, cornerback Patrick Peterson has decided to officially retire and begin his possible journey to Canton, Ohio. The 34-year-old earned three First-Team All-Pro selections and recorded 36 interceptions, 571 solo tackles, 122 pass breakups and 12 fumble recoveries in 13 seasons. He will sign his last contract at the place where he signed his first one.

Peterson will ride off into the sunset as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He has hinted at this move for years and recently implied his imminent Glendale arrival on social media. The eight-time Pro Bowler first donned the Cardinal red when the team selected him with the No. 5 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played 10 seasons in Arizona, establishing himself as one of the most dominant CBs of his era.

As is the case with nearly every star athlete, though, Father Time comes to collect. Peterson spent short stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers, unable to recapture his top form. He still managed to log meaningful snaps and even started at safety during the 2023-24 campaign. There are no more adjustments to make now, however. His body of work is complete and ready for review.

Patrick Peterson was synonymous with Cardinals football for a long time

No. 21's NFL run includes many positives but an undeniable blemish as well. Peterson helped the Cardinals advance to the NFC Championship during the 2015-16 season, a mark they have not come close to reaching again in the last decade. Aside from his exceptional playmaking skills, the former LSU star also thrived in special teams. He is tied for the single-season record for most punt return touchdowns, scoring four in his rookie campaign.

As mentioned, though, it was not all pretty. Patrick Peterson was suspended six games in 2019 for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy. The impact of such an offense is perceived differently in football, but it is an undeniable part of his story. Even so, he could still have a solid chance to secure enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

There is plenty of time to debate his case, however. Now, Arizona will embrace Peterson's return and farewell moment, as fans reflect on the career of a truly difference-making corner.