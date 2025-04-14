When Patrick Peterson announced his retirement from the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL world applauded the former All-Pro cornerback.

However, there's an interesting caveat to his retirement. Peterson explained via Nick Shook of NFL.com his plans.

“I wanna, you know, get behind the camera and be able to express my thoughts, input, being able to get the fans and viewers something that they may not know about the game,” Peterson explained during a celebratory press conference on Monday.

“So, that's what I want to do because I love the game still, dearly, and I still can play, but I do not want to play. So, let's just get that out there — I can still play, but I do not want to play. I'm having a good time right now, enjoying my time with the family, golfing with my buddies, still traveling.”

Peterson was a shutdown corner for the Cardinals in his prime. While his interceptions and tackle numbers weren't amazing, he shut down one side of the ball.

Even in his rookie season, he was named to the All-Pro team. That alone is exceptional.

Patrick Peterson knows what life after the Cardinals will look like

After retirement, Peterson can easily fit into a broadcast booth as an analyst. While guys like JJ Watt have entered that realm, Peterson could be the next guy.

His knowledge of wide receivers, certain mechanics, and his football acumen are elements that any broadcast company would love to have.

After all, Watt provided insight as to certain defensive lineman, and even some offensive lineman and what their strategies are.

However, Peterson made an interesting point talking about not playing. Sometimes, players will keep playing until they physically can't anymore. Going out in style is important.

Still, Peterson's final years with the Pittsburgh Steelers showed some promise, but not enough like he had with the Cardinals. Again, going from an All-Pro level to a bench guy isn't ideal.

No matter what, it doesn't discredit his accolades and his abilities.

Now, he can switch his skills from the gridiron to the broadcast booth. There are plenty of players who have been in his shoes. Some of those being Greg Olsen, and Watt.

Both guys are some of the best in the business, and can break the game down in an easy way to understand.

At the end of the day, this won't be the last we see of Peterson. He'll likely be breaking down the game for the next generation of football players.