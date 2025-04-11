After signing Jacoby Brissett in free agency, it looks like the Arizona Cardinals could be bringing in competition for Kyler Murray's backup, with the team working out Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley on Friday, per Ari Meirov on X.

“Former #Ravens Pro Bowl QB Tyler ‘Snoop' Huntley worked out for the #Cardinals today,” Meirov wrote.

As a quarterback who's shown the ability to succeed in spot starts, Huntley could be backing up Murray in 2025 with the Cardinals.

Huntley was an undrafted free agent out of Utah, signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 to back up Lamar Jackson, who was coming off his first league MVP award. Although he didn't see much action in his rookie season, Huntley made eight starts between 2021 and 2022, posting some notable stats as an undrafted free agent.

Tyler Huntley 2021 & 2022 stats

2021: 7 games, 4 starts, 64.9% completion (122/188), 1,081 passing yards, 3 passing TDs, 4 INTs, 47 carries, 294 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

* = Pro Bowl

Now, it's somewhat misleading to call Huntley a Pro Bowler, even if he got voted in.

But, how did Huntley make the Pro Bowl roster, even with 11 career touchdown passes and only two in the season he got voted in?

Well, it began with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen joining the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, removing himself from the Pro Bowl roster. Along with Allen, the remaining quarterbacks selected on the AFC side couldn't perform for some reason or another. Joe Burrow was the AFC's starter, while Trevor Lawrence was the No. 2, making Huntley the emergency third-string quarterback.

Tua Tagovailoa was still in the concussion protocol, Patrick Mahomes had to defer in preparation for the Super Bowl, and Lamar Jackson was dealing with a knee injury, which caused Huntley to start four games in the first place.

So, although some might scoff at Huntley's Pro Bowl title, there's no denying that he was on the roster and even competed in the Pro Bowl skills competitions. Although he might not stack up to other Pro Bowl quarterbacks in the stat department, there's no denying the facts.

Tyler Huntley showed out during the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown 🚀 📺: #ProBowlGames Sunday 3pm ET on ESPN

And with Tyler Huntley working out with the Cardinals on Friday, Kyler Murray could have a new backup quarterback with Pro Bowl pedigree.