It’s time to shine for Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III, who will make his NFL debut on Monday Night Football against the Cowboys.

Nolen was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Monday.

The No. 16 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Nolen went down with a calf injury before training camp kicked off. He did not see any action in the preseason or in practice. Maybe now he can make the folks at Madden give him a better video-game face.

Cardinals giving Walter Nolen III a chance against tough opponent

The Cardinals will be an underdog against the Cowboys. But perhaps Nolen can help their defense against the Cowboys’ elite offense.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said he believes Nolen is very excited for the opportunity, according to arizonasports.com.

“He hasn’t played football in a while, but he’s fired up,” Gannon said.

Article Continues Below

Nolen got a thumbs-up from defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, according to azcardinals.com.

“(Walter) does not look like he is tired or out of shape out there,” Rallis said. “Also, being able to go out and execute our stuff has been impressive. It's hard to be out that long and execute mentally from a high level. Even if you are working hard at it, there is something different to being out there.”

How much Nolen plays will be a game-time thing. But he said he's ready to rock.

“I feel I can contribute a lot,” Nolen said. “That's just how I carry myself. I feel I can do whatever in the world. Whenever I get the chance to get back out there, I feel I can contribute a lot.”

On Oct. 15, the Cardinals officially opened Nolen’s 21-day practice window. He joins a defensive line room led by Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Darius Robinson.

The Cardinals ranked No. 21 in the NFL in terms of yards allowed. However, they stand at No. 12 in terms of points allowed. Whether Nolen can help them improve in either of those categories remains to be seen.