Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season has arrived. With it comes the final sprint toward the fantasy football playoffs. At this point in the year, every lineup decision carries outsized weight. One wrong start could derail months of preparation. Meanwhile, one savvy play could secure your postseason berth.

Key Insights

Fortunately for managers, the quarterback landscape remains rich with dependable elite options. We also have steady mid-tier performers and intriguing matchup streamers capable of producing week-winning numbers.

Week 12 reminded us again why quarterback remains the most defining position in fantasy football. The stars mostly delivered, the mid-tier kept fantasy afloat, and the sleepers occasionally exploded when the matchup aligned. With no teams on bye in Week 13, the player pool is as deep as it has been all year. Now it’s time to sort through the chaos and rank the passers who can carry your lineup toward the playoffs.

With that in mind, here are the quarterbacks who stand out above the rest and the hidden gems waiting to boost your lineup.

Week 13 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2025

Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CIN)

Of course, Lamar Jackson remains one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in football. His recent stretch, though, has tested the patience of fantasy football managers. In Week 12’s 23–10 win over the Jets, Jackson completed 13 of 23 passes for 153 yards. He also failed to throw a touchdown for the second time in three games. His rushing output of just 57 yards total over his last three contests has also dipped. That obectively limits his fantasy ceiling.

Here is the key, though: even in this ‘down' phase, Jackson’s floor remains higher than most quarterbacks’ median outcomes. Baltimore’s offense still runs through him. His explosiveness is one hot streak away from resurfacing. With a divisional duel against the Bengals up next, Jackson remains a must-start QB1 with bounce-back potential written all over him.

Josh Allen, BUF (@ PIT)

Week 12 marked a rarity. Josh Allen failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time since Week 2. The Texans also sacked him eight times. That matched the total from his previous four games combined. Still, even when Buffalo’s offense sputters, Allen’s volume and playmaking give him a floor most quarterbacks can only envy. His rushing usage fluctuates from week to week. However, his red-zone involvement remains elite. A full 10 days of rest should help reset Buffalo’s offense. Also, a trip to Pittsburgh presents a prime get-right opportunity. Despite a clunker in Week 12, Allen stays locked in as an elite fantasy football quarterback.

Bo Nix, DEN (@ WAS)

Bo Nix delivered one of his steadiest performances of the season in Week 12. He completed 24 of 37 passes for 295 yards in Denver’s 22–19 upset win over Kansas City. He didn't find the end zone. That said, Nix protected the football and kept Denver’s offense on schedule. Sure, consistency has been his calling card. However, fantasy football managers know he doesn’t offer the explosive upside of the top-tier QBs. Still, matchup-dependent value matters this late in the season. Nix draws a favorable Week 13 game against Washington’s vulnerable defense. He’s not an every-week starter, but he remains in the streaming conversation with QB1 upside in the right script.

Week 13 Fantasy Football Sleepers – 2025

Trevor Lawrence, JAX (@ TEN)

Few quarterbacks epitomize boom-bust fantasy football like Trevor Lawrence. Week 12 captured the full spectrum. He had 256 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions, and a lost fumble in a chaotic 27–24 overtime win against Arizona. Lawrence has flashed superstar traits throughout the season, of course. Turnovers, though, continue to plague him. Despite that, he has thrown multiple touchdowns in three of his last four outings. His rushing ability also adds sneaky value. A Week 13 showdown with Tennessee positions him as a sleeper with legitimate top-10 upside. He’s not exactly safe, but he’s dangerous in the best way.

Daniel Jones, IND (vs. HOU)

Article Continues Below

Daniel Jones cooled off in Week 12. He posted 181 yards and two touchdowns in a 23–20 loss to the Chiefs. It was the first time this season he failed to surpass 200 passing yards. In addition, the Colts’ offense looked sluggish after halftime. Still, Jones’ mobility and red-zone usage offer a stable floor. With a divisional matchup against the Texans looming, Jones profiles as a borderline QB1/QB2 option He should be viable for managers dealing with injuries or depth issues.

Caleb Williams, CHI (@ PHI)

Caleb Williams rebounded nicely in Week 12. He threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns in the Bears’ 31–28 win over the Steelers. He mixed in 21 rushing yards and showed mental toughness after a turnover returned for a defensive score. Williams has been the definition of steady growth across the season. He has compiled 16 touchdowns to four interceptions while guiding Chicago to four straight victories. Week 13 brings a tougher matchup against Philadelphia’s secondary. That said, Williams’ playmaking ability and improving poise keep him firmly in the sleeper conversation.

Injury and bye-week fallout

For the first time in weeks, the fantasy football landscape has zero teams on bye in Week 13. That gives managers a full arsenal of quarterbacks to choose from. However, several key injury situations still warrant attention. Joe Burrow (toe), Baker Mayfield (shoulder), Aaron Rodgers (wrist), Dillon Gabriel (concussion), and Jayden Daniels (elbow) all carry uncertainty heading into the weekend. As always, practice participation later in the week will reveal which borderline options are safe to use. It will also show which injury replacements might emerge as last-minute streamers.

Week 13 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings – 2025

30. Mason Rudolph, PIT (vs. BUF)

29. Kirk Cousins, ATL (@ NYJ)

28. Jameis Winston, NYG (@ NE)

27. Cam Ward, TEN (vs. JAX)

26. Tyrod Taylor, NYJ (vs. ATL)

25. Shedeur Sanders, CLE (vs. SF)

24. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. NO)

23. Davis Mills, HOU (@ IND)

22. Bryce Young, CAR (vs. LAR)

21. J.J. McCarthy, MIN (@ SEA)

20. Jordan Love, GB (@ DET)

19. Tyler Shough, NO (@ MIA)

18. Jared Goff, DET (vs. GB)

17. Joe Burrow, CIN (@ BAL)

16. Caleb Williams, CHI (@ PHI)

15. Brock Purdy, SF (@ CLE)

14. Daniel Jones, IND (vs. HOU)

13. Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. ARI)

12. Matthew Stafford, LAR (@ CAR)

11. Sam Darnold, SEA (vs. MIN)

10. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (@ TEN)

9. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. KC)

8. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. LV)

7. Bo Nix, DEN (@ WAS)

6. Jacoby Brissett, ARI (@ TB)

5. Patrick Mahomes, KC (@ DAL)

4. Josh Allen, BUF (@ PIT)

3. Drake Maye, NE (vs. NYG)

2. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. CHI)

1. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. CIN)

Bottom line

The quarterback rankings for Week 13 reflect a deep and dynamic pool of fantasy football talent. Elite options like Allen and Jackson remain foundational pieces positioning managers for playoff success. Meanwhile, mid-tier passers such as Nix offer matchup-based value. Sleepers like Lawrence, Jones, and Williams also carry legitimate upside. With the postseason looming, Week 13 isn’t just about choosing the ‘safe' option. It is about choosing the right one. Trust your evaluations, monitor the injury reports closely, and prepare for one more crucial week of lineup chess before the playoffs arrive.