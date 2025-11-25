Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is navigating an emotional final chapter of his college career, but he insists his focus is firmly on the future as he rehabs from the season-ending ankle injury that cut his senior season short.

Nearly six weeks removed from surgery on his broken left ankle, Allar told ESPN he is well into a “full recovery” and preparing to re-enter the spotlight during the upcoming NFL predraft process.

In Week 7 against Northwestern, Allar suffered a devastating ankle injury in the fourth quarter while attempting to engineer yet another comeback. By the next morning, longtime head coach James Franklin had been dismissed, a jarring turn that compounded the emotional toll of the loss.

While he has not finalized when he will throw in front of NFL teams, Allar hopes to participate either at the scouting combine or at Penn State’s pro day afterward.

“Spoke to Penn State QB Drew Allar, who is amid a ‘full recovery' from his broken ankle and looking ahead to throwing for teams at either the NFL Combine or a Pro Day,” ESPN insider Pete Thamel posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Despite the chaos surrounding his injury and the program, Allar projects confidence in what lies ahead. He shared that his post-surgery progress has exceeded expectations.

Article Continues Below

“I'm going to be a better version of myself out of this,” Allar told ESPN. “The doctors said it's going to be stronger than before because of the type of surgery they did. It won't prohibit me from anything in the future, or need to get it redone. A lot of guys have done it and come back. I'll be able to make a full recovery and not have anything to think about when I come back.”

Allar entered the 2025 season as one of college football’s premier quarterbacks. After leading Penn State to a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance the previous season, he considered declaring for the NFL but ultimately chose to return.

Quarterbacks rarely perform full drills at the combine, but Allar’s situation may prompt him to showcase whatever he can once cleared. For now, he remains focused on maximizing every opportunity ahead.

As Allar prepares to close his Penn State chapter during Senior Day and transition fully into draft mode, his recovery trajectory will surely determine his pro ball path.