After shockingly falling out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, fans of the Michigan Wolverines waited with bated breath to see where their shutdown cornerback, Will Johnson, would end up landing on Day 2.

Would he go to the Browns? Nope, they passed on ho, twice. Or how about one of the teams that traded up? Nope, they all passed as well. No, after an hour of anticipation, give or take, the slip officially stopped, and Johnson became the newest member of the Arizona Cardinals at pick 47.

Joining a rookie class that also features Walter Nolen, Johnson will now become part of a Cardinals team with a defensive coach in Jonathan Gannon, who succeeded with similar cornerbacks during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. And the best part? He should instantly make an impact, as his injury concerns are more long-term than immediate.

Well, on the Monday before the draft, SI's Albert Breer broke down his knee issues, noting that teams have flagged him with concerns about his career longevity.

“Michigan CB Will Johnson has a knee issue that's been flagged. It shouldn't affect him in the short term, but teams are concerned it could impact his longevity,” Breer wrote. “Add to the questions on Johnson's long speed, which were not allayed when he decided not to run a 40, and the Wolverine star could slide.”

Now sure, when most teams draft a player in the first round, they want to not only secure their services for the five years they are under contract but potentially on another long-term deal that locks them up for the better part of a decade. If Johnson can only play for five years, three years, or even less, that sort of short-term deal isn't really worth passing on a player with a much longer runway and similar potential. Fortunately, at 47, the Cardinals believed the juice was worth the squeeze, and he'll get to prove the doubter wrong in the desert as a result.