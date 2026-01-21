The Arizona Cardinals are one of 10 NFL teams that made a coaching change this season. They are also the franchise that has little buzz right now about where the coaching search could go. Their search has been relatively quiet, with little buzz around any candidates. However, some insiders have continued to suggest that, despite Arizona's quietness, they should not anticipate a ‘splashy hire.'

NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently reported that, despite being the least-discussed opening this cycle, Cardinals fans should not expect much, as ownership has shown in the past that they are not willing to spend top dollar on coaches. The Cardinals have been boxed out of the bigger candidates due to that money issue, and it's unclear how much they are willing to do in this case.

The Cardinals promised to cast a wide net of candidates after firing third-year coach Jonathan Gannon earlier this month.

“I think with the rules in place by the NFL, this is not a quick process, nor do we want it to be,” said Monti Ossenfort on finding what will be their third head coach in five seasons.

Article Continues Below

“This is an important decision that Michael and I are going to undertake, and so we are going to be thorough. We're going to look at a wide range of candidates, and because of the NFL rules that they stand with [in terms of] timing of when we can talk to guys that are still in the playoffs, this is not a process that's going to be quick.”

The Cardinals have reportedly interviewed 14 coaches and have reached only a second interview with one candidate, the Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive coordinator, Anthony Campanile, for an in-person interview this week, as their head coaching search continues, who could be a sleeper candidate.

Campanile's first interview wasn't even reported, and he will be the only coaching candidate to have a second interview in Arizona so far.

The Cardinals are also waiting for this weekend to end because they could have interviews scheduled with Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, Vance Joseph, Thomas Brown, and Klint Kubiak, where they can start on Monday.