With the rumors surrounding Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, it looks like the franchise has made its decision regarding the future of the role. Though it's been a nightmare season for the Cardinals after losing the last nine games, the team will relieve Gannon of his duties and search for a new head coach, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Sources: Cardinals fired head coach Jonathan Gannon. Arizona closed this season with nine straight losses, ultimately costing Gannon his job,” Schefter wrote Monday afternoon on X, formerly Twitter. “Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort will spearhead the search for a new head coach.”

This could be seen by some to be surprising due to past reports and comments from Gannon himself, as starting with the former, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler called the situation with Arizona “complicated” last Wednesday. Fowler would go on saying that some within the coaching staff of the Cardinals were “cautiously optimistic” that Gannon would coach the team in 2026.

Cardinals have another decision to make post-Jonathan Gannon firing

Gannon himself would say last Monday that he ‘feels good' about his Cardinals job security and that he expects to be present at the end-of-season press conference. In the span of a week, Arizona decided to make a change. Besides searching for a head coach, the team also has to make a decision regarding quarterback Kyler Murray, as Schefter points out.

“Along with hiring a new HC, Arizona will have a major QB decision to make this offseason with Kyler Murray, who is guaranteed $36.8 million in 2026,” Schefter wrote alongside his report on Gannon being fired. “On the fifth day of the new league year in mid-March, another $19.5 million of Murray’s 2027 base salary becomes guaranteed if he is still on the roster.”

Gannon was 15-36 with the Cardinals, which included losing 14 of its last 15 games, recording a 3-14 this past season, which obviously put them last in the NFC West. It remains to be seen who Arizona picks to succeed Gannon as they hope to usher in a new era for the franchise.