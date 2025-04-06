Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride is clearly one of the big winners of the NFL offseason after he secured a four-year, $76 million contract extension with the team which also made him the highest-paid player in his position in league history.

The Cardinals did not have a great 2024 campaign, as they finished with just an 8-9 record, good for only third in the NFC West division. But McBride was a bright spot on the team. He led the Cards in 2024 with 1,146 receiving yards to go with two touchdowns on 111 receptions and 147 targets through 16 games.

The sky is the limit for McBride, who is not letting his big extension distract him from keeping up the great work that has brought him to this place.

“I had no pressure when I was on a rookie deal, and I don't expect any pressure now,” McBride said (h/t Josh Weinfuss of ESPN). “I'm just going to continue to do what I've done, continue to put the work in, and everything really does take care of it. So, if you just do the right thing, you work hard, and everything will take care of it.”

McBride was taken in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Cardinals, the first tight end to be selected in that class. He had a relatively quiet rookie season in the pros, as he racked up 265 receiving yards and a touchdown on 29 receptions and 39 targets in 16 games (13 starts). McBride then had a big jump in 2023 when he recorded a total of 825 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 81 catches and 106 targets through 17 games (12 starts).

Just 25 years old, McBride continues to have a big ceiling that the Cardinals expect him to reach during the duration of his time with them. With this contract extension, McBride will be in the desert for at least until the end of the 2031 NFL season.