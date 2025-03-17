The Arizona Cardinals are ready to take a leap in 2025. Arizona finished the 2024 season 8-9 and barely missed the playoffs in a tight NFC West divisional race. Now the Cardinals are making moves with the goal of finally finding some postseason success.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has not had much success in the playoffs during his career in Arizona. Murray admitted as much during a recent interview with KBS World.

“I’ve only been in the playoffs once,” Murray said. “That, in itself, is disappointing to me and frustrating. Got to turn that around. I’m only getting older. But I’m only 27, I’m still young, so we’ve got time and I know we’re headed in the right direction. As far as what I’m working on, just going to continue to grow. Continue to grow on and off the field.”

Arizona's only playoff appearance in the Murray era was an 18-7 loss against the Rams in 2021.

Thankfully, the Cardinals have already made some offseason moves that should have Murray excited about the 2025 season.

Arizona made one of the biggest splashes in free agency, scooping up former Eagles pass rusher Josh Sweat. The Cardinals gave Sweat a four-year, $76.4 million contract to reunite with head coach Jonathan Gannon. He should immediately transform Arizona's defense and make them much more dangerous when rushing the passer.

The Cardinals also added Dalvin Tomlinson to a two-year contract worth $29 million. Tomlinson adds another reliable veteran on the defensive line.

Cardinals fans must be hopeful that the improvements will continue in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.

Kyler Murray gets key Cardinals contract update ahead of crucial 2025 season

Kyler Murray earned a sizeable roster bonus over the weekend.

According to Murray's contract, he earned a massive roster bonus just by staying on Arizona's roster at 4PM ET on Saturday afternoon.

Murray is now guaranteed $32.835 million in 2026 according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. This comes from his $22.835 million salary and $10 million of his $17 million roster bonus. For context, Murray is guaranteed $32.6 million during the 2025 season.

Arizona signed murray to a five-year, $230 million contract back in 2022.

The Cardinals need to win now more than ever with Kyler Murray. He is under contract through the 2028 NFL season, though there is a potential out after the 2027 season. If the Cardinals cannot find any postseason success by that time, they may be forced to move on from Murray.

Hopefully the Cardinals can add more reinforcements over the next few months that help them make a deep playoff run in 2025.