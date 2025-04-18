The Atlanta Falcons, established in 1965, have had their share of ups and downs throughout their long history, but they've also had some remarkable players who left an indelible mark on the franchise.

In the list below, we'll rank the Top 10 players in the team's history, those of which you're very likely to find hanging up in the rafters of the Falcons home at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. These are players who not only accrued numerous records and awards, they also left a lasting impact on the team.

As the Falcons prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft, let's take a look at the best players the Falcons have had to offer in their history.

10. Steve Bartkowski (1975-1985)

Steve Bartkowski was the first overall pick in the 1975 NFL Draft and quickly became the face of the Falcons franchise. As the team’s starting quarterback for over a decade, Bartkowski led the Falcons to their first playoff victory and set numerous passing records at the time.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Bartkowski's strong arm and leadership were pivotal in elevating the Falcons during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Bartkowski's tenure with the Falcons was marked by resilience and determination. Despite numerous injuries, he consistently demonstrated his ability to perform at a high level.

Bartkowski's best seasons came in 1980 and 1981, where he led the league in touchdown passes and guided the Falcons to the playoffs. His legacy includes being the first Falcons quarterback to throw for more than 30 touchdowns in a season, a record that stood for decades.

Michael Vick revolutionized the quarterback position with his unparalleled athleticism and arm strength. The first quarterback to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season, Vick was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Falcons. Despite a controversial career, Vick's impact on the game and the excitement he brought to the field remain unforgettable.

Vick's ability to make plays with both his arm and his legs made him one of the most dynamic and entertaining players in NFL history. His ability to evade defenders and create big plays out of seemingly impossible situations thrilled fans and gave the Falcons an edge on offense.

Vick's tenure with the Falcons was marked by both incredible highs and significant lows, but his influence on the team and the quarterback position is undeniable. He would likely be much higher on this list if not for what caused his inevitable exit due to legal troubles.

8. Jamal Anderson (1994-2001)

Jamal Anderson, known for his “Dirty Bird” dance, was the heart and soul of the Falcons' offense in the late 1990s. In 1998, he rushed for 1,846 yards and led the Falcons to their first Super Bowl appearance. A Pro Bowler and All-Pro, Anderson's bruising running style and infectious enthusiasm left a lasting legacy.

Anderson's 1998 season remains one of the greatest in NFL history for a running back. His ability to carry the load for the Falcons' offense and perform at a high level in critical games was instrumental in the team's success that year.

Anderson's personality and charisma made him a fan favorite, and his “Dirty Bird” dance became a symbol of the Falcons' swagger during their Super Bowl run. Despite injuries cutting his career short, Anderson's impact on the franchise is still felt today.

7. Jeff Van Note (1969-1986)

Jeff Van Note's 18-year career with the Falcons is a testament to his durability and skill. A six-time Pro Bowler, Van Note played center and was the anchor of the offensive line for nearly two decades. His longevity and consistent high-level play made him one of the most respected linemen of his era.

Van Note's leadership on the offensive line was crucial in providing stability and protection for the Falcons' quarterbacks and running backs. His ability to adapt to different coaching styles and offensive schemes over his long career is a testament to his football intelligence and versatility.

Van Note's dedication to the Falcons and his exemplary career earned him a place in the team's Ring of Honor, solidifying his status as one of the greatest players in franchise history.

6. Jessie Tuggle (1987-2000)

Known as “The Hammer,” Jessie Tuggle was a tackling machine at linebacker. A five-time Pro Bowler, Tuggle is the Falcons' all-time leader in tackles. His relentless work ethic and leadership on and off the field made him a cornerstone of the Falcons' defense for 14 seasons.

Tuggle's impact on the Falcons' defense was immense. His ability to diagnose plays and make tackles all over the field made him a feared opponent.

Tuggle's leadership extended beyond his on-field performance, as he was a mentor to younger players and a respected voice in the locker room. His contributions to the team were recognized with his induction into the Falcons Ring of Honor, and his legacy as one of the franchise's greatest defenders is unquestioned.

5. Claude Humphrey (1968-1978)

Claude Humphrey was one of the most dominant pass rushers of his time. An original member of the Falcons, Humphrey was a six-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro. He recorded 126.5 sacks in his career and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014. Humphrey's ability to disrupt opposing offenses was unparalleled.

Humphrey's presence on the defensive line was a game-changer for the Falcons. His speed, strength, and technique made him a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks.

Humphrey's consistency and ability to perform at a high level throughout his career earned him numerous accolades and respect from his peers. His induction into the Hall of Fame was a fitting recognition of his contributions to the game and his status as one of the greatest players in Falcons history.

Julio Jones is one of the most dominant wide receivers in NFL history. His combination of size, speed, and hands made him a nightmare for defenses.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Jones consistently put up staggering numbers and provided countless highlight-reel plays. His tenure with the Falcons solidified him as one of the greatest receivers of his generation.

Jones' ability to make spectacular catches in crucial moments set him apart from his peers. His performance in the 2016 Super Bowl, where he made an unbelievable sideline catch, is just one example of his incredible talent.

Jones' work ethic and dedication to his craft earned him the respect of teammates and opponents alike. Despite battling injuries throughout his career, his production and impact on the field never waned, making him a cornerstone of the Falcons' offense for nearly a decade.

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is arguably the most electrifying player to ever don a Falcons uniform — even if he didn't finish his NFL career in one. The now Colorado football head coach was a two-sport star excelling in both football and baseball, who even played for the Atlanta Braves.

Sanders' time with the Falcons was characterized by his incredible speed, agility, and playmaking ability. He was a shutdown cornerback and an exceptional return specialist.

Sanders' impact went beyond just his play on the field, though. He brought a swagger and charisma that drew fans to the stadium and made the Falcons one of the more fun teams to watch during his time there.

His ability to change the game in an instant, whether through a pivotal interception or a dazzling punt return, made him one of the most feared and respected players of his era.

Sanders' tenure with the Falcons was marked by numerous memorable moments, including his famous “high-step” touchdown celebrations that became his signature move. His sense of flash and flair also brought a collaboration of modern-day hip hop and football together in the ATL.

2. Tommy Nobis (1966-1976)

Known as “Mr. Falcon,” Tommy Nobis was the franchise's first-ever draft pick. A linebacker who defined toughness, Nobis was a five-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. His impact on the field was immediate, earning NFL Rookie of the Year honors in 1966. Nobis remains a beloved figure in Falcons history for his leadership and tenacity.

Nobis' contributions to the Falcons were not limited to his individual accolades. He was the anchor of the defense during the formative years of the franchise, setting a standard of excellence and work ethic that future generations of Falcons would strive to emulate.

His ability to read offenses, make crucial tackles, and lead by example made him a cornerstone of the team's early success. Even after his playing days, Nobis remained involved with the Falcons organization, further cementing his legacy as a true icon of the franchise.

1. Matt Ryan (2008-2021)

Matt Ryan set virtually every passing record for the Falcons. “Matty Ice” led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2016 season, earning NFL MVP honors that year. Known for his consistency, leadership, and ability to perform in clutch situations, Ryan is the Falcons' all-time leader in passing yards (59,735) and touchdowns (367).

Ryan's impact on the Falcons goes beyond the statistics. His calm demeanor and ability to lead the team through both triumphs and adversities made him a respected figure in the locker room and among fans.

Ryan's connection with receivers like Julio Jones and Roddy White produced some of the most prolific passing offenses in the NFL. Ryan's commitment to the team and the city of Atlanta has solidified his status as the greatest player in Falcons history.

Honorable Mentions

While these 10 players stand out, other notable Falcons include tight end Tony Gonzalez, running back Warrick Dunn, and defensive end John Abraham. Each of these players made significant contributions to the franchise's history and success.

Gonzalez, one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, spent the final years of his illustrious career with the Falcons. His consistent production and leadership helped elevate the Falcons' offense and provided a reliable target for Ryan.

Dunn, known for his elusive running style and versatility, was a key contributor to the Falcons' offense in the mid-2000s. His ability to make plays both as a runner and a receiver added a dynamic element to the team's attack.

Abraham was one of the most prolific pass rushers in Falcons history and was a consistent threat to opposing quarterbacks. He had 68.5 sacks in his Atlanta career. His ability to get to the quarterback and disrupt plays was a crucial part of the Falcons' defense during his tenure.