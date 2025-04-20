The Atlanta Falcons loaded up on offensive weapons the last four seasons during April. Atlanta built its roster with a quartet of top 10 picks, all skill position guys. Will Raheem Morris and company pull something similar for the 2025 NFL Draft?

This time Atlanta will wait until selection No. 15 to draft. Atlanta is called a trade-back candidate, though. Moving back can potentially hand the Falcons extra picks from the five they currently hold. Kirk Cousins rises as the option who can alter the draft though a trade deal.

Signs are indicating Michael Penix Jr. or Bijan Robinson won't gain an extra offensive piece at that spot. Morris and the NFC South franchise have a defense to fix. Especially after falling to 23rd overall.

Atlanta goes with a first round defender for the first time since A.J. Terrell in 2020. But who comes over? Here's the latest mock as we officially head into draft week.

Falcons grab much-needed pass rush option

The Falcons failed to clinch the division largely due to an porous pass rush. No one surpassed seven sacks individually.

Mike Green of Marshall is emerging as one of the best mid-first round options available. He's described as a “high-energy pass rusher” and is lauded for his instincts by Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network.

Green is a violent attacker of blocks. He's explosive in penetrating gaps. There'll be concerns over his 251-pound frame in the trenches. Morris may need to avoid playing him on every down. But Atlanta needs a pass rushing jolt and Green gives just that at No. 15.

Falcons grab versatile, towering safety next

Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot stick with defense at No. 46. Nick Emmanwori of South Carolina arrives here to boost the secondary.

The safety brings uncanny athleticism with his 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame. He blazed his 40-yard dash in 4.38. Emmanwori is speedy and versatile enough to cover wide receivers and tight ends. And he's a fierce hitter who can set the tone.

He'll need to improve his downhill pursuits against the run. But Morris thrived with versatile defenders during his Los Angeles Rams run. He aligned Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and for a brief time Von Miller in multiple areas to create mismatches. The big South Carolina defender is a Swiss Army knife type for the head coach. Emmanwori becomes a gift fall in the second round.

Falcons add 2 cornerbacks in Day 3

The Falcons stay pat at No. 118 — but turn to cornerback for the next pair of picks.

Nohl Williams heads over in the fourth. The second-year Falcons coach Morris and Atlanta need a playmaking CB. Williams' speed deficiency doesn't bug the front office one bit. Atlanta lures in the NCAA interceptions leader from Cal.

Atlanta, though, manages to move out of its 218th pick and land at 161. They accept a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, as the Super Bowl champs move down but gain Atlanta's 2026 fourth rounder and its 242nd pick in this move. Jaylin Smith of USC joins Morris and company — who brings value as a cornerback/safety chess piece.

Do Falcons complete all defensive draft?

The defensive sweep is complete. Linebacker Jackson Woodard walks into the picture at 218th overall.

Woodard turned UNLV into a Mountain West Conference title contender — after years of being a dormant. The returning head coach will fawn over Woodward's pass coverage skills. Woodward delivered 12 pass breakups for the MWC runner-up.

Morris will additionally love Woodward's fundamentally sound game at ILB. He never leaves his feet after contact with a running back. Woodward resorts to hand slaps and swim moves to blow past the B-gap on blitzes. He'll need to improve his eyes on misdirection runs. But the former UNLV and Arkansas LB is a possible steal here.