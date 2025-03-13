The Atlanta Falcons still have a lot of work to do when it comes to figuring out their quarterback situation. Kirk Cousins is going into the second year of his contract. Michael Penix Jr. is going into his second season with the team as well as his NFL career.

Penix took over for Cousins toward the end of the 2024 campaign, but the Falcons did not move on from Cousins.

“We understand that it's not ideal to have a [backup] quarterback at that cap number,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said via ESPN. “Now, when we gave him that contract, the expectation was for him to be the starter at this point. And so that is a good number for a starting quarterback.

“But now that he's the backup, when we say we're comfortable, we're talking about the total funds allocated to the quarterback position and that's already baked in.”

Cousins is confident he still has some good football left in him and is determined to put it on display, even if it is not in Atlanta.

“I still think I've got good football left in me and time will tell,” Cousins said on NFL Network. “It's still kind of uncertain. We will get to March and know a lot more, but I think the focus for me really is getting healthy. … I'm no good to the Falcons, I'm no good to a team if I'm not feeling really good.”

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has been high on Penix since he took over for Cousins.

“The organization has a quarterback that is certainly bright, that is certainly our future, that certainly can go out there and make every single play,” Morris said. “He's certainly one of the guys that's going to play in this league and be absolutely dominant for as long as we allow him.”