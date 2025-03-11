Many expected the Atlanta Falcons to enter free agency with a defensive focus, and they have done just that. As one of their first marquee moves of the negotiating period, the Falcons agreed to terms with former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo.

The Falcons are signing Deablo to a two-year, $14 million deal, per Ian Rapoport. Deablo, a former cornerstone of the Raiders' defense, will presumably supplant free agent Nate Landman as a starting inside linebacker.

Deablo is coming off a 63-tackle season with the Raiders in 2024, the sixth-most on the team. He had an even better outing in 2023, recording a career-high 106 tackles in 15 games. A former third-round pick, Deablo has started 42 of his 54 career games with Las Vegas.

Once the pen hits paper, Deablo will join Kaden Elliss and Arnold Ebiketie in the Falcons' linebacker room. Elliss led the team with 151 tackles in 2024, while Ebiketie led Atlanta with six sacks. While a strong group in 2024, the team will endure a significant change over the offseason.

Deablo, Elliss, Ebiketie and the entire Falcons defense will be under new guidance in 2025. The new season will mark the inaugural year of former New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator. Ulbrich succeeds Jimmy Lake, who Raheem Morris fired after just one year on the job.

Falcons' 2025 free agency moves

At press time, Deablo is the only significant addition the Falcons have made in 2025 free agency. They have instead focused on creating cap space rather than adding new talent during the negotiating window.

On the first day of the negotiating period, Atlanta surprised everyone by releasing longtime captain Grady Jarrett. The team lost its longest-tenured defensive player but saved $16.2 million in cap space in the process. It did not take Jarrett long to find a new home, as the 31-year-old immediately inked a new long-term deal with the Chicago Bears.

The Falcons also watched several of their players agree to deals with opposing teams. Drew Dalman was the only other former Falcon to agree to a new deal on Monday, but the 49ers were able to poach safety Richie Grant early Tuesday morning.

Before releasing Jarrett, the Falcons dealt with one of the worst cap situations in the NFL. While that still remains true, they managed to get under the league limit ahead of the official beginning of the new league year. No free agent signing is official until the new year begins on Wednesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.