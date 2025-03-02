The 2025 NFL Draft will be an important night for the Atlanta Falcons' immediate future. With the No. 15 overall pick, some see the Falcons as a top draft night trade candidate as the team looks to improve its defense.

One month ahead of the draft, Atlanta is looking to use most of their early picks on the top defensive prospects, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported. However, depending on how the first half of the first round goes, the Falcons could look to trade its No. 15 pick.

“The Falcons are likely to use most, if not all, of their early-round picks on defensive players and has some interest in trading their No. 15 pick to collect more draft capital, depending on how the first half of Round 1 shakes out,” Graziano wrote.

Amid its transition to Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback, the Falcons have made their defense a priority early in the 2025 offseason. Right after the conclusion of the 2024 season, Raheem Morris fired defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake after one year. Morris hired New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich as his replacement.

Under Morris, the Falcons' defense has generally been one of the league's best units. However, they took a significant step back in 2024. Atlanta ranked bottom-1o in points allowed, total yards allowed, passing yards allowed and red zone defense.

Falcons' biggest needs ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

While the Falcons could use help everywhere, they are in dire need of additional secondary personnel. Atlanta will lose cornerbacks Mike Hughes, Antonio Hamilton and Kevin King in free agency, along with safeties Justin Simmons, Richie Grant and Dee Alford.

Aside from veterans A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates, most of the Falcons' secondary struggled in 2024. They allowed a 69.9 percent completion percentage to opponents, ranking dead last. Before accepting interim head coaching duties, Ulbrich thrived in building up the Jets' elite secondary.

Atlanta will also potentially lose several high-profile pass-rushers in free agency. Most notably, Matthew Judon and Lorenzo Carter's contracts will expire in March. Eddie Goldman and Nate Landman will also become free agents in the front seven.

The Falcons will endure significant defensive turnover, but their offensive core will remain intact. Ahead of Penix's first full year as a starter, each of the team's top weapons are set to return. Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Darnell Mooney are all contracted through 2025. The cohesion gives Penix a stable floor to build on after an encouraging but limited rookie season.