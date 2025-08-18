The Atlanta Falcons have made a flurry of moves lately, including signing quarterback Ben DiNucci to their roster as they head into the final week of preseason. It all comes as the Falcons prepare for a 2025 season in which they will look to make the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

The DiNucci signing wasn't the only roster move the Falcons made on Monday.

“The Falcons released wide receiver DJ Chark and waived/injury quarterback Emory Jones,” reported Terrin Waack on the team's official website.

Chark, who was a Pro Bowler during the 2019 season as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, was signed to a one-year contract by the Falcons earlier this offseason but evidently won't be able to see that through to fruition during the season.

Meanwhile, Jones has been with the Falcons organization since December when he signed with their practice squad.

Overall, Atlanta still has several more cuts to make ahead of the regular season when they will need to have 53 players on their active roster.

A big year for the Falcons

In 2024, the Falcons look poised to finally end their bitter playoff drought by winning the NFC South, taking control of the division with not one but two wins against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, those hopes fizzled out along with Kirk Cousins' likely future career prospects when Cousins' play absolutely disintegrated down the stretch of last season, to the point where Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris was forced to bench him in favor of rookie first-round draft pick Michael Penix Jr.

Penix played relatively well in his three starts for Atlanta, but it wasn't enough to push the team over the top in the playoff mix as Atlanta once again watched the Buccaneers lift the division crown.

This offseason, the Falcons have made heavy strides in addressing their biggest weakness, the offensive line, which they hope will be enough, along with projected ascension from Penix and some of their other young players, to push them back into the playoff mix.

The Falcons will kick off their 2025 season against Tampa Bay on September 7.