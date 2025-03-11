The Atlanta Falcons' defensive focus continues on day two of the free agency negotiating period in the 2025 offseason. Shortly after locking up linebacker Divine Deablo, the Falcons retained cornerback Mike Hughes on a three-year extension.

Hughes' three-year deal will last through 2027 and is worth up to $18 million, Jordan Schultz reported. With his new deal, the Falcons keep their cornerback tandem of Hughes and A.J. Terrell together for at least the next three years.

In his seventh season, Hughes is coming off a breakout year with the Falcons in 2024. He recorded a career-high 66 tackles to go along with six pass breakups. His performance earned a 71.9 player grade from Pro Football Focus, placing him in the top 20 percent of all eligible cornerbacks in the league.

By re-signing Hughes, the Falcons avoided a gaping hole they would have had to fill at cornerback. While Terrell inked a four-year extension during the 2024 offseason, Atlanta had four of its nine cornerbacks become unrestricted free agents, including Hughes. Kevin King, Antonio Hamilton and Harrison Hand are all still on the market and likely to leave.

Falcons retain Mike Hughes in revamped defense in 2025

Despite Hughes and Terrell's excellence in 2024, the Falcons' secondary ranked near the bottom of the league against the pass. Atlanta allowed the highest completion percentage in the league, as well as the ninth-most passing yards per game.

Beyond just the secondary, the entire defense performed poorly, ranking 23rd in points allowed and 22nd in total yards per game. The struggles led to the firing of first-year defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. The Falcons defense will look to get back on track in 2025 under the new guidance of Jeff Ulbrich, who previously worked with the team as linebackers coach from 2015 to 2020.

As the Falcons continue to trek through free agency, a lot of their focus is on building around Michael Penix Jr., as expected. But Atlanta is also making a concerted effort to improve its defense after its disappointing outing, an uncharacteristic result from defensive-minded head coach Raheem Morris.