On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South showdown to kick off the season for both teams. It was a good early season test for a Falcons team that is looking to finally end their playoff drought this year, which has been in place for nearly a decade.

The best player on the Falcons is running back Bijan Robinson, and the star got off to an epic start to his third season in the league with a 50-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

BIJAN ROBINSON. 50-YARD TD. JUST LIKE THAT.

The play started out relatively pedestrian, with Robinson being Penix Jr.'s check down option after he first looked to throw the ball further down the field. However, Robinson showcased every bit of his speed, athleticism, and dexterity in first finding the corner and then exploding into the open field and ultimately reaching the end zone to give the Falcons a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

It was also certainly a confidence booster for quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who took over down the stretch of last year in the middle of a playoff race and had some mixed results, with Atlanta ultimately coming up just short of making the postseason.

Robinson will be especially called upon in the receiving game with Darnell Mooney out of the lineup currently with an injury that hampered him during training camp and sidelined him for Week One.

The Falcons will hope for many more Penix to Robinson connections over the course of this season.