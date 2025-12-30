The Atlanta Falcons grabbed a big late-season win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Atlanta went up 21-0 before the end of the first half, but Los Angeles pulled. Thanks in part to a monster performance from Bijan Robinson, though, the Falcons held on for the victory.

Robinson was a force all night long for Atlanta. He finished this game with 195 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown. He also caught a touchdown on five total catches for an additional 34 yards. One of the Falcons star's touchdowns was a massive 93-yard run that put Atlanta squarely in the driver's seat early on.

After the game, head coach Raheem Morris took to the podium to speak with the media. He did not mince his words when it came to his star playmaker. Morris made clear exactly what he thinks of Robinson. “He's the best player in football. It's as simple as that,” the Falcons head coach said, via team reporter Tori McElhaney.

Robinson has broken out as a legitimately elite threat from the backfield. He now has 1445 rushing yards on the season after Monday's win over the Rams. Only Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, and James Cook have more rushing yards entering Week 18.

He is not only a rushing threat, though. The Falcons star is an option in the pass game, as well. After Monday's win, he now has 810 receiving yards on the year. Robinson also now leads the NFL in scrimmage yards with 2255.

Unfortunately, the Falcons are eliminated from postseason contention. But Robinson has had an extremely special season. And he could only be getting started. Atlanta and Robinson end their 2025 season in Week 18 with a matchup against the New Orleans Saints.