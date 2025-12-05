The Atlanta Falcons host the Seattle Seahawks for an NFC battle on Sunday. Kirk Cousins will start once again for the Falcons, but the veteran quarterback won't have his top pass catcher available for the third straight game.

Receiver Drake London has been ruled out for Week 14, along with defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus.

“The Falcons have ruled WR Drake London (knee) and DL Brandon Dorlus (groin) OUT vs. Seattle. EDGE James Pearce Jr. was also added to the injury report with a back injury. He is QUESTIONABLE for Sunday's game.”

London last played against the Carolina Panthers in an overtime loss. On the season, London was playing very well before the injury. He had 60 catches for 810 yards and six touchdowns in nine games. Despite missing some time, London remains 10th in receiving yards, 11th in TDs, and tied for 13th in receptions.

Cousins won't have many experienced options to throw the ball to this weekend. Kyle Pitts and Darnell Mooney could get a lot of the targets.

It's no debate at this point that the 2025-26 season has been a disaster for the Falcons. This team had playoff aspirations with an offense led by Bijan Robinson and Drake London. Michael Penix Jr. did not play well enough to put this team in a position to be successful. They got a signature win against the Buffalo Bills earlier in the year, but were unable to gain any momentum from it.

Against the Seahawks this weekend, the Falcons will take on one of the league's best defenses. Atlanta must find a way to surprise Seattle or the game could get ugly quickly.