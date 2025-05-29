The Atlanta Falcons opened up their wallet and made sure a key lineman stays put. And the NFC South franchise makes the decision on the eve of the crucial June 1 cap date.

Atlanta is luring back center Ryan Neuzil. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter unveiled the contract details Wednesday on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Falcons and restricted free agent center Ryan Neuzil reached agreement on a two-year, $9.5 million deal that includes $6.25 million guaranteed, per agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln,” Schefter posted.

Neuzil is a crucial financial decision for owner Arthur Blank, head coach Raheem Morris and company. Atlanta pulls off the move ahead of June 1 salary cuts. The Falcons had the flexibility to award Neuzil.

Falcons bringing back $9.5 million lineman amid pivotal transition

The Falcons are all in on Michael Penix Jr. moving forward. The 2024 first rounder supplanted Kirk Cousins toward the end of last season. Neuzil can now make the line checks and snap the football to Penix moving forward.

Cousins isn't guaranteed to remain in Atlanta. He signed a massive $180 million deal last March to lead Atlanta. Cousins is missing from OTAs, however. Which fuels speculation Atlanta is set to officially move on from the former four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Cousins has risen as a Pittsburgh Steelers possibility. The AFC North franchise still hasn't learned what free agent Aaron Rodgers will do. Rodgers has long hinted at joining the Steelers or opt for retirement. Cousins is emerging as a sudden contingency plan for the QB needy Steelers.

Atlanta now becomes even younger ahead of the '25 campaign. Penix is yet to turn 26. Lead running back and Pro Bowler Bijan Robinson is 23. Top wide receiver Drake London is the same age as the RB1. The returning center Neuzil is another under 30 — although he's older at 27.

The second-year QB will surely welcome Neuzil's pass blocking. The 6-foot-3, 301-pounder allowed one sack on 346 pass block attempts per Pro Football Focus. He's also officially replacing longtime starter Drew Dalman after he signed a $42 million with the Chicago Bears.