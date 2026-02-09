Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. was arrested on Saturday in Florida following an alleged domestic battery incident involving WNBA player Rickea Jackson. According to reports from the scene, the dispute escalated as Pearce allegedly used his vehicle to strike Jackson's car several times before fleeing from the authorities.

During the ensuing pursuit, Pearce reportedly struck a police officer with his car and eventually crashed the vehicle.

The rookie defender, whom Atlanta traded up to select at number 26 overall in 2025, now faces several severe allegations, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing police, and aggravated stalking.

The Falcons organization acknowledged the incident in a brief statement, noting they are currently gathering more information but would not comment further on the active legal matter.

According to Marc Raimondi on X, the legal team representing Pearce, which includes Jacob Nunez, Yale Sanford, and Joshua Cohen, released a formal statement.

“We look forward to working with the State Attorney's Office in fully investigating this case and uncovering the truth. Mr. Pearce maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story. We look forward to vigorously defending our Client and remain confident that he will continue contributing positively to both his team and the community he serves so well.”

This defense comes as the legal process begins for the 22-year-old athlete in Miami-Dade County.

The situation has grown increasingly serious as Pearce is now facing a total of five felony charges.

He is currently being held on a $20,500 bond and has been assigned to a felony domestic crimes unit, with a pretrial stay-away order issued to protect Jackson.

This legal trouble follows a highly successful debut season for the rookie, who recorded 10.5 sacks and was a finalist for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

The Falcons have a significant investment in Pearce, having traded away their 2026 first-round pick to acquire him, making the outcome of this case a critical factor for the team's future.