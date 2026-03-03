The Seattle Seahawks emerged victorious in Super Bowl LX, but they could have fortified their chances with a former Super Bowl MVP. On The Rich Eisen Show, Von Miller said he almost signed with the Seahawks last offseason.

“I had two contract offers by the end of free agency, by the end of the offseason last year. I had one contract from the Washington Commanders and I had one contract for the Seattle Seahawks. So, I made the decision to go to the Washington Commanders, and the other team, they went and won the Super Bowl.”

Although Miller is on the back half of his career, he is still a productive defensive player who can make an impact. In the 2025 season, he finished with 26 tackles—16 of them solo tackles—and nine sacks with the Commanders. While at 36 years old he's far from the standout linebacker he once was, he carries a legacy that very well could land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. In Super Bowl 50, the Broncos went up against the Panthers, and Miller shined. He finished the game with 2.5 sacks and six tackles, eventually hoisting the Super Bowl MVP for his efforts.

Miller then went on to be a key contributor for the Rams during Super Bowl LVI in the 2021 season. He finished the game with two sacks and two solo tackles. While Miller is looking back at last offseason, he is also being cognizant of his options for this offseason. While he could return to the Commanders, he was also looking at the Denver Broncos as a landing spot.

“I'm a loyal guy,” Miller said in the interview with Eisen. “I would love to stay with the Washington Commanders. I fell in love with my teammates there. I love the way they run the organization… Now, if something were to happen and I'm not a Washington Commander, then I would love to go to the Denver Broncos…”