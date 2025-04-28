The Atlanta Falcons made just five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Part of the reason was their trade late on Thursday night to get back into the first round. After taking Jalon Walker with the 15th pick, they traded with the Rams to get to 26. By making the trade and picking James Pearce Jr, the Falcons lost points in Mel Kiper Jr's book. The draft guru explained why on the First Draft Podcast.

“The James Pearce Jr trade, I thought it was a lot. I thought Pearce Jr. was more of a second-rounder,” Kiper said. “I get where they got him at 26. You know he’s going to define everything. He’s going to be the focal point of this draft. We know Jalon Walker is a really good player, get him in the first round.”

The Falcons moved up 20 spots, from 46 to 26, and 141 spots, from 242 to 101, in the trade with the Rams. They paid a 2026 first-rounder to do it, which is a steep price. Kiper continues, citing that price.

“What is James Pearce Jr., for what they gave up to get him? That number one next year, he’s got to be a 10-sack-a-year guy, it’s what you [have] got to be. If you’re going to take that kind of investment with James Pearce Jr go out and get the double-digit sacks. He has that kind of talent, how will it translate to the field in the NFL?”

The Falcons make a big gamble to fill a need

Both Pearce and Walker can line up at edge rusher and get after the passer. That is something the Falcons have not had in a generation despite multiple attempts. Matthew Judon was the most recent trade to fill that need, and it did not work out. Taking multiple shots at that position in the draft is fine. But giving up a valuable pick in 2026 was not worth it for someone who could have lasted until Friday.

The Falcons have their quarterback, Michael Penix Jr, and have spent the last few drafts building a fantasy football team around him. Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson all have to step up around him. But if they don't, the attention will shift to a weak offensive line or a lackluster secondary. And they won't be able to replace that in the draft.

Do you think the James Pearce Jr trade was worth it for the Falcons? Or did the Rams win this deal?