The Seattle Seahawks have had to make some decisions regarding their roster, and some of the moves came as a surprise. One of them was releasing Noah Fant, who had been with the team for the past few seasons and was a reliable pass catcher at the tight end position.

Head coach Mike Macdonald was asked why the Seahawks cut Fant and he gave a cryptic response, saying to a reporter, “I’m not going to tell you exactly why. There’s multiple reasons.”

General manager John Schneider was recently asked the same question, and he was honest about why they had to move on from the tight end.

“We were at a point where we were just saying to ourselves, ‘Can we use that cash to help our team in a different manner? Are we okay at that position, or are we covered?' While we feel like we're never totally covered, guys did have very strong springs,” Schneider said via The Athletic's Michael-Shawn.

“We've put guys on the field in the past that have unfortunately been injured; now they're counting on your cap at a specific number that you can't handle,” Schneider continued. “Our coaches love Noah. We told Noah that, we told his agent that, it was just a pure cap casualty situation for us.”

It's obvious that the Seahawks wanted to put that money somewhere else on the roster, and they also believed in their tight end depth.

Noah Fant signs with Bengals after Seahawks release

Fant wasn't without a job for long after being cut from the Seahawks, as the Bengals picked him up.

“The Bengals really wanted to get this done with Noah Fant, who visited recently and will fill a multifaceted role within the offense. His presence will be a bonus for Mike Gesicki as well, whose versatility will also allow him to play as a big slot,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Fant is now a part of a heavy-loaded offense that includes Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Gesicki, and he has Joe Burrow passing him the ball. He should get many opportunities with the Bengals, and he's somewhere he can truly thrive.

Fant played in 48 games for the Seahawks over three seasons and had 48 catches for 1,400 yards and five touchdowns. He was productive with Geno Smith passing him the ball, and nothing should change with Burrow as his quarterback now.