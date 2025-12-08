Even amid another year of mediocrity in the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons (4-9) are eliminated from playoff contention with four games left in the regular season. Sure, there have been brutal injuries, but this squad still has glaring problems to fix in 2026. While the vast majority of fans probably just want the Birds to improve their NFL Draft positioning at this point, the organization still has to piece together an offense for the remainder of the campaign.

Naturally, the Falcons are adding to their presently thin wide receiver room. They claimed former Green Bay Packers pass-catcher Malik Heath off waivers on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 25-year-old is going from possibly the best team in the NFC to what is currently an irrelevant franchise, but he should at least be in line for a notable increase in snaps.

Article Continues Below

Star WR Drake London remains sidelined with a PCL sprain. Since Atlanta plays the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Thursday night, there is a good chance he will miss his fourth consecutive game. Former Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts and soon-to-be two-time Pro Bowl running back Bijan Robinson both command a considerable share of targets, but no secondary receiver even has 25 catches for the Falcons this season.

Darnell Mooney and Malik Heath could be tasked with handling a sizable workload in Raymond James Stadium. The latter posted six receptions for 86 yards in 11 games with Green Bay and only has two targets since Halloween. He will assist the Falcons in their mission to spoil the Bucs' playoff hopes, which is unfortunately the best the team can accomplish this month.