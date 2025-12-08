The Atlanta Falcons didn't just lose to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday—they imploded on their own field in front of their home fans in what may very well be the most damning performance of Raheem Morris' tenure as head coach. The 37-9 drubbing wasn't simply a football game; it was a referendum on Morris' ability to lead an NFL franchise, and the verdict came back guilty on all counts. With the Falcons now eliminated from playoff contention with a full month remaining in the season, locked into their eighth consecutive losing season, and suffering their third loss by 24 or more points, there is simply no valid argument for keeping Morris around. This loss must serve as the final catalyst for ownership to make the only decision that makes sense: move forward without him.

Special Teams Catastrophe and Defensive Meltdown

The Falcons were tied at 6-6 heading into halftime—a game that remained competitive and within reach. Then Rashid Shaheed took the second-half kickoff and turned it into a 100-yard touchdown return, a play that coach Mike Macdonald literally called out to his team during halftime. This wasn't a close contest anymore; this was complete organizational chaos. The special teams breakdown that allowed this touchdown to happen is exactly the type of miscue that defines a poorly coached team. While the Seahawks' defense forced three turnovers, Morris' unit couldn't manufacture a single stop when it mattered most.

What made matters exponentially worse was how quickly the defense crumbled after halftime. The Falcons defense allowed 31 unanswered points in the second half against a Seattle team looking to capitalize on early momentum. This wasn't a case of facing an elite offensive scheme—this was pure and simple defensive degradation. For a team that should be built around defensive identity under Morris, who came to Atlanta as a defensive specialist after serving as the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator, allowing this kind of second-half annihilation is inexcusable. The special teams disaster set the tone, and the defense's inability to respond speaks volumes about Morris' leadership and preparation.

Quarterback Play and Offensive Incompetence

Kirk Cousins, who has now been reduced to finishing out a lost season, threw for just 162 yards with two interceptions against Seattle. Meanwhile, star running back Bijan Robinson fumbled away a possession when the Falcons were driving for what could have been a critical third-quarter touchdown. These aren't anomalies—they're the continuation of an offensive identity crisis that Morris has failed to correct all season long.

Article Continues Below

Bijan Robinson fumbles and the Seahawks RECOVER 😤 pic.twitter.com/ASGJw0GXB8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 7, 2025

The offense couldn't execute in critical moments. With the score tied at the half, this team had every opportunity to gain momentum in the second half, yet they managed just a field goal after the Shaheed kickoff return. The quarterbacks, the running backs, the receivers—none of them stepped up, which ultimately falls on the head coach to prepare and motivate. Morris inherited a roster with notable offensive talent, yet the offense has been dysfunctional all year. Whether it's third-down inefficiency, red-zone woes, or the inability to execute when games are on the line, Morris' offense has consistently underperformed expectations.

The Organizational Collapse and Franchise Direction

At 4-9, the Falcons have now cemented their eighth straight losing season, tying the franchise record for futility. That's not a fluke—that's a pattern. Morris came to Atlanta after the Rams made him their defensive coordinator, a position that came with a strong defensive pedigree. But his time in Atlanta has been a disaster. His overall head coaching record sits at 33-56 with a 37 percent success rate—the lowest among active NFL coaches. Even with the full offseason to prepare for Year Two, Morris couldn't get the Falcons to compete at a basic level.

The organization is in complete disarray. Owner Arthur Blank didn't make knee-jerk decisions in firing Dan Quinn midseason last year, but even he has his limits, and Morris appears to have reached them. The locker room atmosphere is clearly fractured, with fans booing their own team and heading for the exits before the game ended. That's not the sign of a coaching staff in control. That's the sign of a program that has lost its way entirely. With four meaningless games remaining, the Falcons are simply playing out the string, wasting valuable time and organizational energy on a coach who has proven he cannot turn this franchise around.

The Seahawks embarrassment on Sunday should be the final straw. It was the clearest demonstration yet that Raheem Morris is not the answer in Atlanta, and the franchise needs to move on immediately during the offseason.