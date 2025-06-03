Kyle Pitts' situation with the Atlanta Falcons has gotten even murkier as Pitts is now missing OTAs due to a foot injury. There have been a lot of trade rumors swirling this offseason surrounding Pitts, and now there is an injury mixed into the drama as well. It's unclear how severe the injury is or how long Pitts will be out as he is dealing with a strained muscle, but it doesn't sound like it will keep it him hindered for too long.

“While there has been speculation about his future in Atlanta, Falcons TE Kyle Pitts hasn’t been practicing at OTAs due to a strained muscle in his foot, per source,” Adam Schefter said in a post.

Kyle Pitts was one of the most-hyped TE prospects that the NFL has ever seen as his size and athleticism made him one of the best players in the country during his college days at Florida. The Falcons selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and after one season, it looked like that pick was going to pay off big time.

As a rookie, Pitts had a huge season. He hauled in 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and one touchdown. He didn't find the end zone very often, but he was one of the top pass-catchers that the Falcons had. Since then, his touchdown numbers have gone up every year, but he hasn't been able to replicate his other numbers.

Pitts only played in 10 games during his second season, so he obviously didn't finish with close to as many receiving yards that year. However, his last two seasons have been complete, and he hasn't looked like the player that he was during his rookie year.

Kyle Pitts finished with 667 receiving yards and three touchdowns during the 2023 seasonm, and he had 602 yards and four touchdowns last year. He has taken a step back, and that is a big reason why there are so many rumors about his future going around right now. This injury adds another layer to his current situation in Atlanta.