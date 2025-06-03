Rookie quarterbacks need all of the help they can get. The Tennessee Titans have high hopes for Cam Ward, the signal-caller whom they just drafted first overall, but the weapons around him are still suspect. The team brought in Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson to pair with Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks at receiver, but the receiving corps as a whole is still underwhelming. This is most true at the tight end position where Chig Okonkwo is atop the depth chart. The Titans should trade for Kyle Pitts.

The Atlanta Falcons are open to trading their former fourth-overall pick. The talented tight end has disappointed from a production standpoint throughout his career, and he is currently unavailable for OTAs with an undisclosed injury. A trade seems inevitable, and Tennessee should be more anxious than most teams to make a move for the Florida product.

Titans' possible trade package for Kyle Pitts

Titans receive: Kyle Pitts

Falcons receive: Third-round pick, sixth-round pick

The Falcons drafted Pitts higher than any other tight end before or after him when they selected him fourth overall in 2021. He surpassed 1,000 yards and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, but he has disappointed ever since then, and fans have been waiting for a breakout campaign that may never come.

The Falcons are seemingly growing tired of Pitts' inability to reach his potential. While injuries and ineffective quarterback play have been in part to blame for his failures, Pitts' play in his own right has not met expectations. It is becoming less and less likely that the tight end will ever become a star in Atlanta.

The Falcons want to surround Michael Penix Jr. with weapons, but Pitts trailed Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Ray-Ray McCloud in catches last season. Additionally, running back Bijan Robinson is the focal point of the Falcons offense.

A Pitts trade seems inevitable because the tight end is in the last year of his deal, and the Falcons wouldn't want to risk losing him for nothing in free agency.

Article Continues Below

Pitts' recent lack of production likely means he doesn't hold tons of trade value. Since the Falcons will reportedly accept nothing less than a Day 2 pick, the Titans are one team that they should consider trading with.

The Titans were the worst team in the NFL last season, so a third-round selection from them could be a lot higher in the draft than a third-rounder from most teams around the league.

Why should the Titans want Kyle Pitts?

Despite failing to put up impressive numbers over the last three seasons, there is still a star tight end somewhere in there with Pitts. He is incredibly fast for a tight end, his hands are reliable, and he is an excellent route runner. Tennessee offers Pitts one of the most likely homes to break out and reach his potential.

Although they struggled last season, the Titans' future outlook is a lot brighter now that Ward will be under center. The rookie has a cannon for an arm, so the sky is the limit for what he can become. He still needs a boost of talent around him, though. Okonkwo shouldn't be counted on to put up big numbers, but Pitts could operate as Ward's security blanket.

His touchdown numbers, which have never met expectations, would likely increase with a deep-ball thrower such as Ward feeding him the ball. The Titans are slated to have tons of cap space next offseason, too, so the team could afford to pay the tight end if he did end up having a good year in Tennessee.