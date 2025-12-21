On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons will hit the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals as both teams wind down what have been disappointing 2025 seasons. The Falcons are coming off a surprising road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday, one that allowed them to pick up their fifth win of the campaign.

One person who has drawn the ire of the Falcons' fanbases throughout this season is none other than head coach Raheem Morris, and recently, the team got an update on the front office's thinking on both Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot, who is also not exactly a fan favorite.

“The futures of Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot are up in the air. Our understanding is that owner Arthur Blank is going to examine the entire football operation, but after this season. He wants to see the finished product, so nothing is going to happen before the 2025 season ends, and certainly, there's been some frustrating situations this season,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, per a video on his account on X, formerly Twitter.

To his credit, Fontenot has done a solid job of stockpiling talent on the offensive side of the ball, including star skill positional players Bijan Robinson and Drake London. Rookies James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker both look like strong draft selections up to this point.

However, his decision to pay Kirk Cousins a mammoth contract and then draft Michael Penix Jr. the same year may have been too big a mistake for Blank to overlook.

Morris, meanwhile, has largely been blamed for the Falcons not playing up to their talent level so far this season.

In any case, as Rapoport mentioned, it does not seem that any decision is imminent on the futures of Fontenot and Morris.