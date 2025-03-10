The Atlanta Falcons reaffirmed their allegiance to a longtime member of their trenches on Sunday, but they parting ways with another one on Monday. The team is releasing defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, according to Ari Meirov.

Jarrett, a 2019 Second-Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler, spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Falcons. Fans will miss him, but declining production and a hefty contract left management with little choice but to terminate this union. The organization will save $16.5 million in salary cap space by releasing Jarrett.

A perennially unsatisfactory defensive line has likely cost Atlanta multiple trips to the playoffs in the last several years, and general manager Terry Fontenot could be looking to renovate it this offseason, once and for all. Jarrett recorded 30 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, two and a half sacks and 12 quarterback hits in 17 games during the 2024-25 campaign and should command decent interest in free agency.

Falcons look to alter their identity moving forward

The Falcons signed left tackle Jake Matthews to a $45 million contract extension, illustrating their commitment to protecting young QB Michael Penix Jr. But they now have a little more flexibility to potentially bolster the defensive line as well. Otherwise, the team's seven-year postseason drought is bound to continue.

With Penix going into next season as the full-time starter and Grady Jarrett now departing The Big Peach, a new era of Falcons football is set to officially commence. Perhaps this difficult goodbye will lead to welcome success in the immediate future. The 31-year-old, who was a team captain for the last six years, finishes his Atlanta run with 36.5 sacks, 267 solo sacks, 77 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in 152 games.

Jarrett endured his share of disappointment with the franchise, but he also produced plenty of wonderful memories and helped the squad reach the Super Bowl. There might still be time for him to enjoy some more positive moments before he hangs up his cleats. Both No. 97 and the Falcons are aiming to return to the playoffs next season, as they go their separate ways.