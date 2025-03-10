The Atlanta Falcons gravitated toward Michael Penix Jr. leading the offense moving forward. Now they'll ensure he's got protection on the field through a $45 million deal ahead of NFL free agency.

Veteran left tackle Jake Matthews is re-signing with the franchise, per NFL Network insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport Sunday. Matthews' deal is for two years. But Matthews' new deal includes one more incentive.

“Matthews gets $38 million fully guaranteed the next two seasons, years 12 and 13 as Atlanta’s blind-side — er, front-side — protector,” Garafolo said.

The insider is referencing the fact that Penix is a southpaw quarterback. Plus one of the few left-handed starting quarterbacks in the league along with Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Penix Jr. leading Atlanta for years to come

Luring back Matthews become the first “all-in” move Atlanta is making on Penix.

The Falcons pivoted toward Penix and benched Kirk Cousins ahead of Week 16. Cousins got yanked despite signing a blockbuster $180 million deal to join the Falcons. The longtime Minnesota Vikings quarterback was once called the top QB free agent of 2024.

Atlanta, however, pulled a massive stunner by taking the Heisman Trophy finalist Penix in the first round. And the Washington Huskies star arrived as a top 10 draft selection. Penix revealed he and Cousins maintained a great relationship after the latter's benching, however.

Penix ended the season throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions, all while compiling 775 total yards. He finished 1-2 overall as a starter — winning his first-ever NFL start over the New York Giants 34-7 in Week 16. Atlanta, though, dropped its next two games with Penix behind center.

The Matthews re-addition is the first free agent move that caters to Penix. Cousins isn't a lock to return to the franchise, with a trade to the New York Jets suggested. Atlanta will have other areas to address as they roll with Penix's left arm moving forward.