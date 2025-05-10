The biggest question involving NFL quarterbacks during the current offseason has involved former Packer and Jet signal caller Aaron Rodgers. While the former MVP's future is still up in the air, the same may also be the case for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #Falcons answered some big questions on the edge… but still have a backup QB question (that's close to being answered). pic.twitter.com/aE2o6486b6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

At this point, Cousins is the backup quarterback to second-year starter Michael Penix, and that's a situation that the former Washington and Minnesota quarterback did not sign up for. When he signed a contract with the Falcons in 2024, he thought he would be the team's QB1 for multiple seasons. He was replaced late in his first year in Atlanta by Penix and it's clear that Raheem Morris and the Falcons coaching staff have faith in Penix at this point in his career.

Since Cousins is still on the Falcons roster, he is the team's No. 2 quarterback at this point. He could have been traded at the start of free agency or during last month's draft, but the Falcons have retained his services.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport understands the position that the Falcons have taken with Cousins, but he also believes that it may not be a permanent position.

Once training camp gets underway, teams may find that their current quarterback situation is not to their liking. The other factor that could come into play is a quarterback injury. Any team that suffers an injury to its starting quarterback may come to the Falcons with a favorable trade opportunity.

That could be what the Falcons are counting on. Atlanta could receive a number of draft picks for Cousins if that is the case.

Steelers may be first to make trade with Falcons for Cousins

The Steelers have been in the middle of all quarterback discussions since the end of last season when they parted company with a pair of veteran quarterbacks. Justin Fields will play the position for the New York Jets this season, while Russell Wilson will line up under center for the New York Giants.

The Steelers list Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback at this point with rookie Will Howard listed as the backup quarterback. While that 1-2 punch looks quite unimposing, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wants to see what either quarterback can do before he makes any moves.

However, if he has any question about either candidate, the Steelers may want to bring in an established quarterback like Cousins. He has proven to be an accurate passer with the ability to read defenses extremely well.