When it comes to the NFL, few players are a bigger question mark than Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

Originally drafted fourth overall out of Florida, famously coming off the board before players like Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, and DeVonta Smith, every year it seems like Pitts is going to make good on his incredible physical gifts, but so far, year after year, that just hasn't been the case. Pitts came out of the gates hot, catching 68 balls for 1,026 yards and a touchdown on the way to a Pro Bowl, but in the three proceeding seasons, Pitts has fallen off in a major way, with his yards per game dropping from 60.4 to roughly 36.

Regardless of who was playing quarterback at the time, Pitts has struggled to get much going, and even if his touchdowns per season has increased by one with each season since his rookie campaign, he's recorded zero 100-yard games, which is noticeably less than Chase, Waddle, Smith, and company.

So naturally, with the 2025 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, some, like PFF's Bradley Locker, have suggested that the Falcons could look to move on from the collegiate Gator, with a Day 2 pick a potential return for his services.

“The Falcons could attract suitors for Kirk Cousins, but his waning play (72.3 PFF passing grade) and contract ($40 million cap hit in 2025) might complicate the team's potential trade return. Meanwhile, Pitts is still only 24 and teeming with potential,” Locker wrote.

“Pitts came into the NFL as a fourth overall pick but, unfortunately, hasn't lived up to the billing so far. His 70.1 PFF receiving grade over the past two years slots 17th out of 28 qualifying tight ends, and he hasn't hit 1.50 yards per route run since 2022. As the Florida alumnus goes into a contract year, he could still be worth a Day 2 pick.”

On one hand, Pitts is still an interesting prospect, as he's still only 24, still ran a 4.44 40-yard dash, and still has a wingspan that falls in the 98th percentile, according to Mockdraftable. While he might not be a very good tight end, some team may be willing to try him out in another role, like as a big, Marques Colston-style slot, or even at X receiver, where he might be able to body smaller players with his tools, instead of his technique.

Would some team be willing to offer up a third or even a second-round pick to get a first-hand look at Pitts up close, trying him at a new position ahead of this contract year? Frankly, it's hard to say, but if the Falcons are willing to put him on the block, it's hard to argue that some teams won't come calling to get more information.