MLB legend CC Sabathia was recently inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, a much deserved final accolade for the historic pitcher. Among six All-Star selections, winning 2009 ALCS MVP, a World Series, a Cy Young award, Sabathia remains as one of the most iconic figures to ever put on the New York Yankees pinstripes. For his induction ceremony, Jordan Brand gifted their longtime athlete with his own Hall of Fame sneaker.

On top of his endless list of accomplishments as a pitcher, Sabathia became just the second MLB player ever to sign a signature deal with Jordan Brand in 2007, following in the footsteps of his teammate and Air Jordan icon Derek Jeter. Yankees fans can clearly remember when both Jeter and Sabathia rocked the Jumpman during their 2009 World Series win.

In celebrating his foreseeable entry into Cooperstown, the teams over at Jordan Brand and Nike put together a gold-clad Air Jordan 3 custom in special packaging to commemorate the moment.

CC Sabathia's “Hall of Fame” Air Jordan 3 customs

CC Sabathia wore a special Air Jordan 3 PE, gifted by Jordan Brand, for his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame 👏⚾ @CC_Sabathia pic.twitter.com/Sbqn7zGd4h — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 28, 2025

CC Sabathia got an insane pair of Air Jordan 3s from @Jumpman23 to celebrate his Hall of Fame Induction 🫡 @CC_Sabathia 📹 @Moyevisuals pic.twitter.com/arbj0Cr4lC — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) July 26, 2025



Arriving in a wooden box engraved with the legend's name and number, CC Sabathia was clearly moved by the gesture from his friends at Nike. The shoes arrived in a predominantly white colorway, mismatched by dark blue and red on both sides as a nod to the colors of Cooperstown. The hallmark feature is the shimmering gold along the Jordan 3 elephant print, a truly unique touch for a unique player.

Sabathia enjoyed the gift so much that he made sure to wear the sneakers while accepting the award and giving his speech. He can rest easy knowing he had a one-of-a-kind career, now commemorated and gifted a one-of-a-kind sneaker.