MLB legend CC Sabathia was recently inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, a much deserved final accolade for the historic pitcher. Among six All-Star selections, winning 2009 ALCS MVP, a World Series, a Cy Young award, Sabathia remains as one of the most iconic figures to ever put on the New York Yankees pinstripes. For his induction ceremony, Jordan Brand gifted their longtime athlete with his own Hall of Fame sneaker.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

On top of his endless list of accomplishments as a pitcher, Sabathia became just the second MLB player ever to sign a signature deal with Jordan Brand in 2007, following in the footsteps of his teammate and Air Jordan icon Derek Jeter. Yankees fans can clearly remember when both Jeter and Sabathia rocked the Jumpman during their 2009 World Series win.

In celebrating his foreseeable entry into Cooperstown, the teams over at Jordan Brand and Nike put together a gold-clad Air Jordan 3 custom in special packaging to commemorate the moment.

CC Sabathia's “Hall of Fame” Air Jordan 3 customs


Arriving in a wooden box engraved with the legend's name and number, CC Sabathia was clearly moved by the gesture from his friends at Nike. The shoes arrived in a predominantly white colorway, mismatched by dark blue and red on both sides as a nod to the colors of Cooperstown. The hallmark feature is the shimmering gold along the Jordan 3 elephant print, a truly unique touch for a unique player.

Sabathia enjoyed the gift so much that he made sure to wear the sneakers while accepting the award and giving his speech. He can rest easy knowing he had a one-of-a-kind career, now commemorated and gifted a one-of-a-kind sneaker.

More Sneakers News
Adidas, James Harden, Adidas Harden Vol. 10, Adidas Harden release
First look at James Harden’s latest leaked Adidas sneakersDominik Zawartko ·
Air Jordan 13 Chicago, Air Jordan 13 release, Michael Jordan
The Air Jordan 13 ‘Chicago’ is returning in 2026Dominik Zawartko ·
LeBron James, Nike LeBron 23, Nike LeBron 23 release, Nike
LeBron James spotted in new Nike LeBron sneakers while trainingDominik Zawartko ·
Mike Tomlin Nike Air Force 1, Steelers, Mike Tomlin, Nike
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin and his Nike Air Force 1 sneakersDominik Zawartko ·
Nike KD 18 Eggplant, Nike KD, Kevin Durant
Nike KD 18 ‘Eggplant’ releasing soonDominik Zawartko ·
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) controls the ball against Los Angeles Sparks forward Emma Cannon (32) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena.
A’ja Wilson pays homage to Alpha Kappa Alpha with new shoe colorwayKiya Wimbush-Robinson ·