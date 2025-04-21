The quarterback carousel across the NFL has been one of the most intriguing parts of the offseason, and while many teams have addressed the position this offseason, one team worth keeping an eye on as the 2025 NFL draft draws near is the Atlanta Falcons. While the Falcons presumably have their quarterback of the future, Michael Penix Jr., in place already, there's a big question mark surrounding Kirk Cousins.

After Atlanta benched Cousins late in the 2024 campaign in favor of Penix, despite signing him to a massive four-year, $180 million contract in free agency last offseason, his future with the team immediately became one of the biggest storylines in the league. While the Falcons have said they don't want to trade Cousins, they are listening to offers behind the scenes. The problem is that their asking price is quite high, which could ultimately make it tough for a deal to get done.

“Publicly, the Falcons have said they're not interested in trading quarterback Kirk Cousins but that they'd entertain offers if the right deal was on the table. Privately, they have had discussions with teams — and have asked for a lot in return, per sources,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Monday morning. “Atlanta has asked for any acquiring team to pay $20 million of the $45 million worth of guarantees left on Cousins' contract. To date, no has been willing to do that, and no team is expected to be willing to.”

Will Falcons be able to find a trade partner for Kirk Cousins?

If the Falcons are turning to Penix at quarterback for good, there's really no sense in the team holding onto Cousins, as he'd become the most expensive backup quarterback in the league by a wide margin. Cousins is still a starting-caliber option under center at the very least, and while his contract is a big hold up, there are several teams that would be interested in taking him off of Atlanta's hands.

Despite that, the Falcons front office doesn't seem too worried about potentially holding onto Cousins for the 2025 campaign, which is likely why they are asking for the sun and the moon in trade discussions. Depending on how the draft unfolds, though, a team could get desperate and take a flier on Cousins, which means he's a player worth watching over the next couple of days.