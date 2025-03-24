Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons look to be at a standstill as the quarterback wants to be a starter somewhere else, but the team will only do it if it benefits them. There are a lot of avenues the Falcons can take when trying to move on from Cousins, and apparently, he's telling other teams what he expects if they're offering a deal, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

There are a few teams that could use the services of Cousins, but most of those teams already have high draft picks and could use them on a quarterback. It's uncertain if Cousins would want to walk into another situation like that after just dealing with the same thing on the Falcons.

Could the Falcons trade Kirk Cousins for the right price?

Though it may sound easy to trade Cousins, it doesn't benefit the Falcons, especially if they have to take on most of his money in a deal.

“The other issue here is that Falcons owner Arthur Blank really doesn’t want to pay $90 million, or close to it, for a single year of Cousins,” Breer wrote. “That will affect how much of Cousins’s $27.5 million for 2025 the Falcons are willing to take on to facilitate a trade and essentially buy a draft pick back from the team acquiring Cousins.”

For the Falcons, they seem content with keeping Cousins on the roster as the backup quarterback. There could be a time during the season when a team has an injury to their quarterback, and they can reach out to the Falcons to see what the price is on Cousins. In that moment, his price might be as high as it's going to get, and the Falcons can benefit from that.