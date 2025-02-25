The Las Vegas Raiders could look very different when they take the field later this fall. Las Vegas has already made some big moves after a disappointing 4-13 finish to the 2024 regular season. The Raiders promptly fired head coach Antonio Pierce and eventually parted ways with former GM Tom Telesco as well.

Now the Raiders will enter the 2025 NFL offseason under the leadership of head coach Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek.

Whenever a new regime takes over an NFL team, fans should expect some big changes. This is especially true for a rebuilding team like the Raiders, who have nowhere to go but up.

Thankfully the Raiders have plenty of resources they can deploy to jumpstart this rebuild.

Las Vegas enters the offseason with just under $100 million in cap space. The only team in the NFL with more cap space is the Patriots with $128 million. This puts the Raiders in a great position to add talented players in free agency as they can outbid other teams.

The Raiders also boast 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the sixth overall pick. Carroll and Spytek will be able to put their stamp on the Raiders immediately in year one.

If Las Vegas wants to make some noise during the 2025 season, they will need a new starting quarterback. The Raiders are not positioned well to select one in the 2025 NFL Draft. As a result, they will likely need to sign one in free agency or execute a trade with another team.

Even though the Raiders are in a position of strength in free agency, acquiring a QB in a trade could be a better move.

But which quarterback could they go after?

Below we will explore one perfect trade the Raiders need to complete during the 2025 NFL offseason.

The Raiders could be the best destination for Falcons QB Kirk Cousins

Before we dive into the analysis, let's go over the trade terms.

Raiders receive:

QB Kirk Cousins

Falcons receive:

2025 fourth-round pick

This trade feels like the perfect example of both teams getting exactly what they wanted.

Las Vegas desperately needs a new quarterback for the 2025 season. Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell are capable backups, but someone like Kirk Cousins could command the starting job.

Meanwhile, Atlanta desperately wants out of Cousins' massive contract that he signed during free agency last offseason. The Falcons want to move forward with Michael Penix Jr. as their starting quarterback and are unwilling to pay Cousins so much to be a backup.

That's what makes this trade so perfect — each side would be thrilled with what they receive in return.

Cousins is the most straightforward solution at the quarterback position for the Raiders. They are in an awkward position with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It is unlikely that Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward fall past teams like the Browns, Giants, and Titans. If Las Vegas puts all its chips into the draft for finding a quarterback, they may have to make due to Jalen Milroe as a mid-round pick.

Cousins obviously comes with a hefty contract, but Las Vegas has the room to fit him in without issue. Assuming no changes are made to Cousins' contract, the Raiders could take him on and still have almost $73 million in cap space left to spend. This figure could end up even higher if they can convince Atlanta to eat some of Cousins' contract as part of the trade.

The Falcons should be pleased to receive a fourth-round pick in exchange for getting rid of Cousins' contract. It may not fix all of their problems in 2025, but it proves a whopping $58 million in cap relief in 2026. This is why the Raiders could acquire Cousins at such a low price.

Why should the Raiders want a quarterback like Kirk Cousins?

Some Raiders fans may not like the idea of acquiring Cousins because he is not a long-term solution at the position. I understand that rationale, but getting a rookie quarterback is not always the best solution.

In this case, I believe the Raiders should prioritize a veteran quarterback during the first year of Carroll's regime in Las Vegas. A veteran like Cousins could help Carroll and company establish a new culture in Las Vegas and give the team a much higher floor than in previous seasons.

Cousins is also far from washed. He still managed 3,508 passing yards for 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions during the 2024 season. Cousins managed this despite coming off a major injury in his mid 30s and not playing the entire season.

Spytek needs to get Falcons GM Terry Fontenot on the phone once the new league year begins in March.