The NFL Thanksgiving slate always delivers drama and divisional fireworks, and this year’s AFC North clash between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals is no exception. With postseason positioning at stake and both teams boasting star power on both sides of the ball, expect fireworks at M&T Bank Stadium. What bold storylines could define the day?

Here are three fearless predictions for the Thursday showdown that could leave fans and analysts buzzing.

Lamar Jackson Records Over 350 Total Yards and Four Touchdowns

No one rises to the occasion on a national stage quite like Lamar Jackson. The Ravens’ dynamic quarterback is known for producing electric performances, and Thanksgiving has the makings for a signature game. Facing a Bengals defense that’s struggled with injuries in their secondary and given up several explosive passing plays, Jackson will seize this opportunity.

Expect Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken to deploy a game plan that features aggressive downfield throws mixed with designed quarterback runs. Jackson’s chemistry with Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews will be on full display, exploiting mismatches against Cincinnati’s linebackers and safeties.

Look for Jackson to connect on multiple chunk plays through the air while also challenging the Bengals with his legs, extending drives and producing highlight-reel moments. By game’s end, anticipate Jackson accounting for at least 350 total yards—passing and rushing combined—and finding the end zone four times, asserting his MVP candidacy and vaulting Baltimore’s offense into overdrive.

Ravens Defense Forces Three or More Turnovers, Including a Defensive Touchdown

The Ravens defense has been among the league’s most opportunistic units, and Thanksgiving provides a golden chance to showcase why. Lou Anarumo’s Bengals offense, even with Joe Burrow at the helm, has been mistake-prone in hostile environments, especially with pressure mounting from aggressive pass rushes.

Mike Macdonald will dial up the heat early, using creative blitzes to rattle Burrow and force risky throws. Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen will be tasked with spying the backfield and jumping intermediate routes, while Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton look to capitalize on any overthrown or deflected balls. With the Bengals’ offensive line still working to find consistency, expect the Ravens’ front—anchored by Justin Madubuike—to generate strip sacks or hurried passes.

A bold, but plausible, outcome: Baltimore’s defense not only collects at least three takeaways but also cashes one in for a score, whether through a pick-six or a scoop-and-score. Such a momentum-shifting play could define the game and energize the home crowd.

Zay Flowers Eclipses 120 Receiving Yards and Finds the End Zone Twice

While Mark Andrews remains Jackson’s security blanket, rookie receiver Zay Flowers is emerging as a bona fide playmaker capable of taking over games. Flowers has steadily built rapport with his quarterback and showcased his separation skills, particularly against man coverage.

This week, with the Bengals keyed on limiting Andrews and containing Jackson’s scrambling, Flowers will be the beneficiary of isolated coverage against the Cincinnati corners. Watch for the Ravens to use motion and stacked formations to free Flowers on crossing routes and deep shots. His ability to turn short catches into long gains will put the Bengals’ secondary on their heels.

South Florida to South Florida! Zay Flowers gets inside the 10 ‼️ BALvsMIA on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/YkVRJ4XnvL — NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2025

By the final whistle, Flowers should turn heads with a career-best performance—surpassing 120 yards and reaching paydirt twice. His breakout day will not only spotlight his star potential but could make him a household name by the end of Thanksgiving night.

If these bold predictions come to fruition, the Ravens will assert themselves as a true force in the AFC, sending a clear message to the rest of the league as the playoff race intensifies. With Lamar Jackson poised for a monster outing, the defense primed to feast, and Zay Flowers ready for a national breakout, Thanksgiving in Baltimore promises to deliver a feast of highlight-worthy moments that fans won’t soon forget.